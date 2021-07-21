Prestige Insurance Holdings awarded for championing gender diversity

Prestige Insurance Holdings – a Group of insurance businesses delivering specialist products and services in Broking, Underwriting and Insurtech – has been awarded the Bronze Diversity Mark by Diversity Mark NI for its commitment to championing gender diversity and inclusion.

Prestige Insurance Holdings

The Diversity Mark is awarded to companies following an independent assessment process which ensures they have reached the required standard of commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion. It is a ‘Mark of Progress’ that publicly declares that a company is committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workplace to benefit all employees.

The award has been granted to all businesses within the Group including AbbeyAutoline, Prestige Underwriting Services, Prestige Underwriting Services (Ireland), Covernet, Stroll, Customer Claims Assist Limited, Octane Underwriting Services and Reliable Vehicle Solutions.

Trevor Shaw, Group CEO shared his pride in all the businesses for the key role they have played in helping the Group receive the Bronze Diversity Mark.

“At Prestige Insurance Holdings we have always been fully committed to achieving gender diversity and inclusion in our workplace and we are delighted as a Group of businesses to achieve this recognition.

“As well as gender diversity, we also aspire to enhance diversity and inclusion in other areas of organisational policy and practice including disability, race and ethnicity, LGBTQ+, age diversity and social mobility, so we regard this Bronze Diversity Mark as a first step on our journey.

“Throughout all businesses within the Group we are proud to have both male and female professionals in senior positions, playing a key role in the growth of each respective company and the Group as a whole. Developing and maintaining a diverse workforce is championed at all levels throughout Prestige Insurance Holdings.

“Our Values define what Prestige Insurance Holdings believes in and how, as a core part of our strategic foundation, our people strive to deliver. Our pledge to “Respect and Integrity” highlights our commitment to treating people with kindness, dignity and professionalism, building trust through responsible actions and honest relationships.

“Achieving the Bronze Accreditation reaffirms this ethos and we look forward to working together as a Group of businesses to achieve more in the future, including development of a Group-wide Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy and Policy.”

The Diversity Mark accreditation process and application framework enables organisations to identify and take action on any institutional barriers facing minorities and underrepresented groups that can impact on their career progression.

The Diversity Mark Assessment Panel provide expert annual independent feedback to assist organisations in building workplace environments in which all individuals feel valued, are treated fairly and respectfully and have equal access to opportunities.

Christine White, Head of Business at Diversity Mark added: “We are delighted to recognise Prestige Insurance Holdings Limited by awarding them the Bronze Diversity Mark Accreditation. Our independent assessment panel welcomed their well-constructed and carefully thought through submission showing an interconnectedness between each of their targets representing a high level of ambition to enhance gender diversity across the group. We congratulate everyone at Prestige on this achievement and we look forward to working with them as they develop their diversity initiatives over the coming years.”

Assessors also acknowledged the continued passion, dedication and persistence by the organisations who have been awarded the Diversity Mark this year.