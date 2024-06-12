Power NI donation hits the right note with Ulster Orchestra

Power NI – energy provider across Northern Ireland – has struck the right chord with the Ulster Orchestra this week after it made a £1,000 donation through its Brighter Communities initiative.

The money will allow the Ulster Orchestra to keep delivering musicianship and instrumental workshops to children in primaries one to seven at four Belfast schools as part of its on-going Crescendo Project.

Providing access to high-quality music education can enrich the lives of children from areas where social and economic issues exist by increasing their resilience and aspirations, and emotional development.

A collaborative effort involving the Ulster Orchestra, Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, the Greater Shankill Partnership and Queen’s University in Belfast, almost 1,100 pupils aged between four and 11 are benefiting from free access to weekly workshops which are led by highly experienced musicians.

Commenting on Power NI’s support of the Crescendo Project, Ashleigh O’Neill – Power NI’s Senior Marketing Executive – said: “At Power NI, we firmly believe in the power of community – and the transformative potential of music education.

“Through our Brighter Communities initiative, we are delighted to support the Crescendo Project in its mission to provide access to the arts, and the opportunity to develop vital skills and self-esteem.”

Ashleigh continued: “This very generous donation underscores Power NI’s dedication to supporting initiatives that enrich the lives of individuals and communities across Northern Ireland.”

The Ulster Orchestra currently delivers weekly workshop classes for primaries one to three to develop fundamental music skills, progressing to learning orchestral instruments including the violin, viola, cello, flute, clarinet, trumpet, and trombone.

The culmination of these workshops is an event at the Ulster Hall in Belfast where Primary Three and Seven pupils perform alongside the Ulster Orchestra.

Showcase concerts for those in primaries one and two and primaries four to six also take place in local communities with involvement from Ulster Orchestra musicians for an audience of family members and special guests.

Ulster Orchestra’s Fundraising Coordinator Sarah Patton said: “Crescendo has a proven track-record of uniting communities, in particularly deprived areas of Northern Ireland – it is a proven model that uses music, education, and experienced practitioners to increase opportunities for disadvantaged children and build strong, lasting, cross-community relations amongst those involved.

“The Power NI Brighter Communities programme will help support vital funding for the children in Crescendo Project, enabling the continuation of Crescendo’s key work in the community,” she added.

Power NI’s Brighter Communities programme assists innovative and emerging community groups right across Northern Ireland, and during the last five years has awarded over £85,000 in support.