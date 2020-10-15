Power NI celebrates 9 years of customer success

For the ninth year in a row, Power NI has topped the customer service* league table amongst all Northern Irish energy suppliers by the Consumer Council.

The annual report analyses the number of complaints per 10,000 customers with Power NI achieving the lowest level of complaints of the major electricity supply companies being referred to by the Consumer Council. The annual Consumer Council Enquiries and Complaints Report for 2019/20 shows that Power NI received 0.019 complaints per 10,000 customers making the energy supplier top for customer service for nine consecutive years.

11% of total complaints received in 2019/2020 were energy related, coming in third after private parking and air travel and delays. The total number of electricity contacts received in 2019/20 (470) has decreased by 60% compared to 2018/19 (1,176).

Maureen Delaney, Head of Customer Relations paid tribute to Power NI customer service teams based at Power NI sites in Antrim, Omagh and Belfast, saying:

“It is a phenomenal achievement to top the league table for nine years. The impact of the Covid19 pandemic has led to an increased reliance on electricity and subsequently on our customer service teams. Ensuring that we remain consistent and open for our customers has always been a top priority for us as we continue to navigate through this crisis.

“We value this report from the Consumer Council as it endorses that delivering great customer service is key in our customer interactions. It is a testament to the quality of Power NI’s service and phenomenal staff that the complaint levels have stayed low year on year. We openly welcome customer feedback to ensure our services are the best they can be – hopefully allowing us to top this table next year for a decade!”.

Power NI presently supplies the majority of both the domestic and business markets with 55.4% and 54.4% respectively. The company presently employs 380 staff across their three sites.