Poundland to create 25 jobs with Omagh store opening

Discount retailer Poundland will create up to 25 new jobs in Omagh with the opening of a second store in the town on Saturday May 28.

The new opening is part of the company’s expansion and transformation programme and follows a series of store openings across Northern Ireland.

A number of the positions have been filled by some of those who lost their jobs when other businesses closed in Omagh recently.

Poundland’s new 7,600 sq ft store will be located at the former Menary’s shop at the Showgrounds Retail Park.

The new Omagh store, will also have one of the largest PEP&CO fashion and home departments in Northern Ireland covering well over half the sales floor.

PEP&CO, which has become one of the top 20 clothing brands in the UK, despite launching just seven years ago, is on a mission to help families spend less on clothing.

In Omagh there will be a wide range of PEP&CO clothing for the whole family, including womenswear, from jeggings to dresses, menswear, from polo tops to jeans, and kids’ clothing from PJs to school wear.

Omagh will also feature a selection of chilled and frozen food for shoppers as it extends into new categories to help families save money. Pound;and’s frozen food sales are growing rapidly as customers look to manage their household budgets by minimising waste.

It will also have the very latest PEP&CO Home range, including throws, cushions, photo frames and decorative pieces to choose from.

Welcoming the new store to the town, Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Errol Thompson said he welcomed the Poundland investment in the district’s retail offering.

He said: “As Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, and an Omagh Town Councillor, I welcome investment in the retail sector in Omagh, the county town of Tyrone, and within the wider District to boost our local economy, ensure our towns and villages remain vibrant and create jobs for our residents.

“It is important that we continue to support and invest in our towns and villages as we continue to move forward following the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Poundland’s Country Manager, Olivia McLoughlin, said: “We’re delighted to be opening another store in Omagh and proud to be able to create up to 25 new jobs, especially for those recently made unemployed when other businesses closed.

“We’re proud to be expanding, growing and creating opportunities right across Northern Ireland.

“We can’t wait to bring Omagh customers the best we can offer under one roof in our new store.

“We know the rise in cost of living is a big deal for customers at the moment – through the amazing value we offer, we’ll do all we can to help.

“We are looking forward to taking our place alongside our new neighbours at Showgrounds Retail Park and to playing a prominent role in the Omagh community.”

Now part of Pepco Group with over 3,500 stores across Europe (as of 31 January 2022), Poundland also trades internationally through its Dealz brand in Poland, Spain and The Republic of Ireland.