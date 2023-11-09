Popular business challenge aimed at upskilling students returns for fifth year

More than 100 school pupils from across Northern Ireland are expected to put their entrepreneurial skills to the test at the annual NI Schools’ Business Challenge 2024, with registrations opening this week.

The collaboration between Queen’s Business School, BDO Northern Ireland and Henderson Group is supported by CCEA and is open to all Year 13 and Year 14 Business Studies students, with the event taking place on 5th February 2024 in Queen’s Business School.

Billy Moore – Group Financial Director at Henderson Group – said: “The NI Schools’ Business Challenge is an opportunity for business studies students to get a taste of real-world business – and they impress us every year.

“Not only does the challenge arm the students with essential skills and know-how for their further studies and future careers, but it gives us a glimpse into the future of our business leaders to come. I am looking forward to meeting this year’s cohort.”

NI Schools’ Business Challenge

Building upon the knowledge the Year 13 and Year 14 students have gained as part of their Business Studies course, students will be challenged on the day to turn a business idea or strategy into action through creativity, innovation, and teamwork whilst dealing with real-life problems and situations.

Laura Jackson, Partner at BDO NI said: “Nurturing the skills and competencies of our young people goes beyond the classroom, and we believe that the business community should play their part in developing and supporting their practical learning, better equipping them for their future.

“Engaging in experiential learning and project work offers students a different element to their studies, preparing them for entering the job market and enabling vital social and entrepreneurial skills needed in a business setting.

“BDO NI is proud to continue this partnership and would encourage schools from across the region to showcase their talent,” she added.

The initiative will see students challenged to work as a team to develop, in real time, a business strategy based on a case study provided by Henderson Group. The judging panel – made up of representatives from BDO NI, Queen’s Business School, Henderson Group and CCEA – will evaluate each submission and school presentation, with the winner being revealed on the day.

Professor Ciaran Connolly from Queen’s Business School said: “The NI Schools’ Business Challenge is a fantastic opportunity for pupils to showcase their talents and present their ideas to representatives from the NI business community in a friendly and supportive environment. It also provides the chance to meet pupils from other schools, share ideas and make new friends.”

Dr Danielle McConville – Head of the Accounting Department at Queen’s Business School – added: “We are thrilled to be able to host the NI Schools’ Business Challenge in partnership with BDO Northern Ireland and the Henderson Group. Accounting is the language of business, and we are delighted to be able to support NI school students in developing key business skills.”

The 2023 competition could not separate the two final schools in what was a hotly contested final, with St Mary’s Grammar School in Magherafelt and Rathmore Grammar School in Belfast crowned joint winners.

The Connection to CCEA’s Business Studies A-Level qualification is what makes this initiative stand out, according to Jill Armer, Education Manager from CCEA. “Year-on-year we have been privileged to hear innovative ideas and solutions from the students, whilst managing complex business issues,” she said.

“The NI Schools’ Business Challenge also provides the participants with the opportunity to hone their presentation skills in a safe environment with their team-mates, building confidence as well as expertise, and it all culminates in a great day at Queen’s Business School where the excitement and competition is palpable.”

For more information on the initiative, or to register a team(s) for the challenge, please contact Professor Ciaran Connolly at Queen’s Business School at [email protected] or 028 9097 4796.