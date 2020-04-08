Pinsent Masons announces 2020 Legal Director promotions

Multinational law firm Pinsent Masons has announced 17 new Legal Directors in its 2020 promotion round with three of them in its Belfast office – Lisa Early and Michael Hamill in Corporate and Jane Boyd in Banking.

Jane Boyd started her career with Pinsent Masons in 2009 and has worked in both our Belfast and London offices. Jane acts for lenders and borrowers on financing transactions with a focus on real estate finance, general corporate lending and wealth management.

Lisa Early started her career in the Manchester office of Pinsent Masons as a trainee in 2010. Lisa’s experience focuses on the M&A and private equity market in Northern Ireland with a particular focus on manufacturing and technology. Lisa advises both institutional investors and management teams on buy-outs, buy-ins, fund raisings and related acquisitions and disposals.

Michael Hamill joined Pinsent Masons in 2018. He has significant corporate transactional experience across a range of sectors, and in particular, advises on energy and natural resources transactions throughout the UK and Ireland, including the purchase, sale and financing of renewable energy projects.

The firm also announced 17 new partner promotions, which take effect on 1 May, bringing the total number of partners to 474 with female representation across the partnership reaching approximately 28%. This year, almost half of those promoted are women signalling the firm’s continued progress towards a position where promotions demographics reflect the pool from which candidates are drawn.

The round includes promotions outside of traditional legal services for the first time. Hayley Boxall has been made partner in Forensic Accounting Services while director of Client Solutions David Halliwell has also been promoted to partner as the firm strengthens its capabilities as a professional services business with law at its core.

Andrea McIlroy-Rose, Partner and Head of Office in Belfast, says: “I am delighted that we are promoting three talented lawyers who each make an important contribution to the offering we provide to clients in Belfast and to Northern Ireland firms working internationally.”

Richard Foley, senior partner at Pinsent Masons, says: “We are incredibly proud of the talent, skill and dedication of all of our people. As we all take stock and adjust to the challenges we face prompted by COVID-19, it’s heartening to have some positive news that helps us look to the future. Those promoted strengthen our position as a leading sector-focused, multinational legal services provider and mark an important step in our transition to become a professional services business with law at its core.

“The firm’s commitment to provide its clients with innovative, solutions-based legal services is the touchstone of our business. Now, more than ever, developing talent that supports this is critical as our clients grapple with the challenges posed by coronavirus.”

Pinsent Masons was one of the first law firms to establish an in-house forensic accounting team, offering clients a multi-disciplinary approach to disputes, consultancy services and investigations.