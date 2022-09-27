Pinnacle Growth Group Clients Obtained Funding Across Nine Awards in August

Lisburn – based business growth specialist, Pinnacle Growth Group, has announced that it helped clients to secure a collective £200k grant funding last month. The amount was obtained under the consultancy’s guidance by clients across multiple funding awards, including five rural awards, from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA,) Invest Northern Ireland and Innovate UK.

The news comes as the firm reveals ambitious plans for further expansion. The organisation, which advises public and private sector clients across the UK and Ireland, has confirmed that it invested £400k into the business in 2022, with a view to increasing its employee base and expanding its capabilities. It also aims to enhance on-site engagement and collaboration by improving its facilities.

The Group has confirmed that its turnover has been increasing year on year and that it secured more than 13 new contract wins and clients in 2022. These include funding awards, multi-million-pound funding applications, business improvement and export programmes, and new clients, ranging from SMEs to large corporations.

The consultancy provides expert, bespoke support to clients in three areas – finance for growth, business improvement, and sales and export growth. To date, it has supported over 500 organisations with bespoke Brexit advice and has secured over £15M in funding for clients. It has also supported over 500 companies across the UK and Ireland to grow, develop and expand, leading to the creation of hundreds of jobs in different sectors.

Judith Neill, General Manager at Pinnacle Growth Group, says “We are delighted to have helped secure a collective £200k funding for clients across multiple sectors in August alone.

“We are also excited to announce our growth plans for 2022/23. Over the past two years, we have invested over £800k to fuel the growth of our business and are actively recruiting to expand our team.

“We have a strong footprint across the UK and Ireland and aim to go above and beyond to add value to our clients in both geographies. Our business model and approach are based upon knowledge gathered across multiple business sectors within the global economy and we are continually expanding our knowledge and capabilities to ensure that we provide clients with the very best bespoke advice.

“We are also expanding our workforce, to ensure that we continue to deliver an excellent client service by adding to our team’s breadth and depth of experience. I look forward to the development of our new premises to accommodate additional employees this year.”

To find out more about Pinnacle Growth Group, visit: https://pinnaclegrowth.group