Pinnacle Growth Group Appoints five new hires

Lisburn – based business growth specialist, Pinnacle Growth Group, has announced that it made five new hires in 2022/23, amid a £400k expansion. The past year has seen the organisation appoint Lead Consultant, Lynsey Foster, Consultant, Hannah Quinn, Key Account Manager, Rhys Thomas and Business Analysts, Joel Beckett and Harry Simpson.

Pictured l to r Judith Neill, General Manager at Pinnacle Growth Group, Hannah Quinn Business Consultant, Joel Beckett Business Analyst, Lynsey Foster Lead Consultant, Harry Simpson Business Analyst and Rhys Thomas Key Account Manager.

Pinnacle Growth Group

Business Consultant, Hannah, joined the organisation in February 2023, bringing 6 years’ regional and international experience, gained across a range of industries.

Lynsey, a Lead Consultant for Sales and Export Growth, joined the consultancy in January 2023, bringing over eight years’ experience gained working within international trade and customs.

Key Account Manager, Rhys, also joined Pinnacle Growth Group in January 2023, bringing over ten years’ experience in sales and leadership.

Business Analyst, Joel, was appointed in October 2022. He brings expert legal knowledge to the team, having recently completed a Masters degree in Law with First Class Honours, along with the Legal Practice Course.

Boasting almost two years’ international experience in business development, along with expertise in sustainability, Business Analyst, Harry, joined Pinnacle Growth Group in September 2022.

The consultancy, which advises public and private sector clients across the UK and Ireland, recruited following an investment of £400k into the business in 2022. The organisation’s growth plans, which seek to increase its employee base and capabilities, have also seen the recent expansion of its premises at Bachelors Walk, Lisburn.

Rhys Thomas, Business Analyst at Pinnacle Growth Group, says, “It’s a pleasure to join Pinnacle Growth Group. I was initially attracted by the organisation’s flexible and inclusive culture and its dedication to honest and straightforward business advice.

“I’m really looking forward to helping drive business growth for our many multi sector clients right across the UK and ROI.”

Pinnacle Growth Group provides expert, bespoke support to clients in three key areas – finance for growth, business improvement, and sales and export growth. To date, it has secured over £15M in funding for clients and has also supported over 500 companies across the UK and Ireland to grow, develop and expand, leading to the creation of hundreds of jobs in different sectors.

Judith Neill, General Manager at Pinnacle Growth Group, says “We are delighted to welcome Hannah, Lynsey, Rhys, Joel and Harry to the team.

“At Pinnacle Growth Group, we’re committed to expanding our knowledge and capabilities, and together, our new cohort bring significant national and international experience on board, along with a broad combined skillset.

“Over the past three years, we have invested more than £800k to fuel the expansion of the business and it has been a pleasure to introduce our new employees to our recently expanded premises.

“We are actively recruiting as we grow, to ensure that we continue to offer the greatest breadth and depth of experience to our clients across the UK and ROI.”

To find out more about Pinnacle Growth Group, visit: https://pinnaclegrowth.group