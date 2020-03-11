Peter Bowles + Co Solicitors Company Expansion

County Down-based legal company Peter Bowles + Company is expanding its footprint with the opening of its third office. The company has just purchased a 2,255 sq.ft building on Lisburn’s Market Lane. In the company’s 12th year in business, the Lisburn office adds to Peter Bowles + Company’s Saintfield office and Comber base.

Employing 16 legal specialists and support staff across the business, in 2016, Peter Bowles + Company opened its doors in the market town of Comber, and in 2017, the business relocated from its original Saintfield offices, investing £260,000 in acquiring the former Credit Union building on Main Street, Saintfield.

Director of the company, Peter Bowles, explains: “Saintfield has been our historical home since we first opened our doors 12 years ago with two members of staff. Since then, the business has grown year-on-year and we’re delighted to be establishing a new base in the heart of Lisburn, on Market Lane.

“We’re investing in our business’s growth and are committed to delivering exceptional advice and professionalism to the people of Lisburn. As a thriving city, we identified Lisburn as the next natural step in the business’s expansion as it’s just 10 miles from our main office in Saintfield and is a growing City with huge potential.”

Having worked with Peter Bowles + Company Solicitors since January 2017, Lisburn native Jayne Knox will head up the new office, with recruitment currently underway for additional support staff and legal representatives. A Queen’s law graduate, Jayne has extensive experience in all areas of litigation, including medial negligence, personal injury, housing issues and land disputes.

Solicitor, Jayne Knox adds: “I’m delighted that Peter Bowles + Company Solicitors has now opened in my home city of Lisburn. Over the past five years, Lisburn has undergone considerable redevelopment and the City has expanded its footprint and population. As the third largest city in Northern Ireland, there’s significant housing development, and we’re here to service the increasing demand for conveyancing and other legal services that the community requires.”

March is Make a Will Month and Peter Bowles + Company, has pledged to waive its Will writing fees across its three offices – Saintfield, Comber and Lisburn – for the entire month, in lieu of discretionary donations to the Northern Ireland Hospice. The company continues with its CSR efforts and in May, a team from the Practice will be running in the Belfast Marathon relay event.

Established in July 2008, Peter Bowles + Co. Solicitors specialises in litigation, conveyancing, employment law and family law. The company represents a range of clients including individuals, SMEs and high-profile businesses, operating within the healthcare, hospitality, leisure and retail sectors.

As one of the most prominent provincial firms in Northern Ireland, the company intends to further grow its business in Saintfield, Comber, Lisburn and across the Province.