Paste Dental Belfast braces for growth

Paste Dental recorded revenue of more than £600,000 in 2022 and has doubled its capacity for the year ahead to deal with demand, with a team of 12 now in place. The Belfast-based practice, founded by Ballymena-born Dr. Alan Clarke in 2021, expects to create further job opportunities throughout 2023.

Whilst Paste offers general, restorative and cosmetic dentistry, Alan says it is cosmetic treatments that are driving his continued success. He explained: “People are investing in their smiles to boost their confidence, and they trust us to make that happen for them because we have built a strong reputation as a practice that offers market-leading digital procedures and proven treatments from the best dentists, technicians, and consultants in the industry.”

Paste Dental

The Paste Dental team brings together experience from cities renowned for dental care such as London, Los Angeles and Abu Dhabi, with Alan himself training at the renowned Spear Education School in Arizona. Alan has harnessed his learnings from around the world to create Paste Dental, using new methods and techniques to bring something new to Belfast.

Alan continues: “Sound dental health is always the number one priority. We put a firm focus on health optimisation. I want all of our patients to value their oral health and we have invested in and embraced technology to help us to empower and enable them to do that. For instance, salivary sampling is a brand-new technology that helps us to measure oral bacteria present and pinpoint gum disease whilst we are one of the first UK practices and the first in Belfast to offer artificial intelligence to the market which has redefined how we consult with our clients and achieve excellent results.”

The Paste Dental model aims to differentiate from the typically homogenous dentist practise model in the UK and Ireland. Every Paste client gets a bespoke treatment plan to enhance their dental health and achieve their ideal smile supported by world class client care in a luxury environment.

According to Alan a key factor in the success of Paste is being able to harness the latest technology and innovation and offer it to clients in Belfast: “Customers want a discrete and effective solution to achieve a better smile based on sound dental health. For example; the Invisalign treatment is an incredibly intelligent system to straighten teeth without the need for any fixed braces or wires. We also specialise in composite bonding which is a simple yet revolutionary way to achieving a naturally beautiful smile by reshaping and re-contouring teeth. There are a number of options we can employ to empower our clients to achieve what they want and each consultation allows us to plot individual plans. We believe every smile is unique and as such, our clients deserve a unique approach to achieving their goals.”

Paste Dental was awarded the ‘Innovation of 2022’ at the most recent Northern Ireland Health and Beauty Awards for its efforts in transforming the NI dentistry landscape.

To find out more visit pastedental.co.uk