PAC Group Sponsor Northern Ireland Cricket Umpires Kits

Belfast engineering firm PAC Group have announced a sponsorship deal for the next three seasons for the Northern Ireland Association of Cricket Umpires & Scorers (NIACUS).

The sponsorship comes on the back of the eight-division company’s existing support for Carrickfergus Cricket Club.

Darren Leslie, business development director at PAC Group, said the company is delighted to show their support for the sport.

He added: “PAC Group already supports ladies rugby, children’s football and a local cricket club.

“This sponsorship of the Northern Ireland Association of Cricket Umpires is just another way we can show our support for grassroots sport across the country.”

PAC Group

The sponsorship will see 75 umpires across Northern Ireland attend hundreds of games per season for the next three years with PAC branded kits.

Colin McClean, chairman of NIACUS, said PAC Group’s support was a welcome addition to their organisation.

He said: “We are delighted that PAC Group have shown their support for cricket across Northern Ireland by providing kit for our umpires.

“The kits have debuted well following the start of the season last month.”

The kit includes a new on-field t-shirt, jacket and long-sleeve jersey.

Umpire Gareth Morrison said: “Being an umpire means we have to be part of setting a high standard on the pitch. This new kit allows us to be smart, visible and support a fantastic local company in the process.”

Brian Alexander, an employee at PAC Group and also an umpire with NIACUS said he was delighted to see his employer support the sport he loves.

He said: “PAC Group has a great ethos of supporting local sport and I was absolutely delighted to be able to facilitate a partnership between them and NIACUS.

“I will be proud to walk onto the pitch as an umpire but delighted to be supporting my employer at the same time.”