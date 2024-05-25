OutForm makes its mark on UK consulting sector

OutForm Consulting has made its mark on the consultancy sector, after achieving the highest possible industry accreditation and being shortlisted in the UK Management Consultancy Awards.

The Awards are run by the Management Consultancies Association (MCA), the representative body for the UK’s leading management consulting firms. The MCA Awards are the highest recognition of a management consultancy’s expertise, experience and talent given within the profession.

In the upcoming Awards, OutForm Consulting has been recognised in two categories: Best New Consultancy; and Change and Transformation in the Public Sector.

The MCA Awards cover 25 categories and are evaluated by an independent panel of experts, recognising excellence among firms and transformative projects. They celebrate the role of consulting across both the private and public sectors.

OutForm Consulting

OutForm’s shortlisted Public Sector project is a success story from its utilities team, which worked in partnership with Northern Ireland Water and its supply chain. The project transformed ways of working, performance and delivery efficiency through introducing data-driven business intelligence tools.

OutForm Consulting has offices in Belfast, Dublin and Edinburgh and was established in 2018. It now has a team of 40 experienced, respected, and knowledgeable subject-matter experts in their chosen disciplines and industry areas, combining industry and consulting expertise.

Managing Director Brian Thompson is thrilled to see OutForm named among the best newcomers in the industry. He said, “To be shortlisted in these two categories is a testament to our team’s hard work, innovation and commitment to adding value for our clients. Seeing our project success shortlisted alongside some of the sector’s biggest names is hugely rewarding for our incredible team.

“To be named on the Best New Consultancy shortlist shows how our mission to do things differently, to be bold, innovative and agile, is making the sector sit up and take notice. OutForm Consulting is a challenger with big ambitions, so it’s exciting to see this being recognised at a national level by our specialist industry body.”

OutForm will attend a finalists’ reception at Kensington Palace in September and the Awards ceremony will take place in October.