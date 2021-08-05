Olympians Jack McMillan & Charlotte Dixon are Boost Sports Ambasadors

Boost Sport has announced that swimmer, Jack McMillan from Belfast, who set a new Irish Senior record at the Olympics, and Charlotte Dixon, World Indoor Rowing Champion from Ballymena, are the two NI athletes who have been named as Boost Sport ambassadors.

Jack, 21, who is a member of Bangor Swimming Club, said: “I’m so overjoyed to have set a new Olympic record for Ireland – the news is slowly starting to sink in that all the hours of dedication and determination have paid off. And to be named as one of two NI Boost Sport ambassadors is the icing on the cake. Not only is it a great accolade for myself, but Boost are massive supporters of encouraging people to get into sport from a young age, something I too am passionate about.”

Jack, who began swimming at the age of 4, has been competing against the best swimmers in the world at competitions like the Youth Commonwealth Games, European and World Championships, in places like the Bahamas, Israel, USA and Finland. With Swim Ireland, Jack competed at the European Aquatics Championships in Budapest in May 2021 as part of the Irish relay squad, breaking the Irish record.

Charlotte Dixon, 23, was recently crowned Indoor Rowing World Champion in the women’s U23 500m sprint, beating off experienced competitors from Denmark, Egypt and Europe. Charlotte, who is also a medal winning equestrian, fell into the sport by accident, after taking a 12-week rowing programme, which lead her to British, European, and then world level success in rowing.

Charlotte said: “This has been such lovely news to receive – you might say it has given me a real Boost! I plan to continue my rowing career by working as hard as ever and with the news that a brand as big as Boost is behind me, I am as keen as ever to bring home some more medals to Northern Ireland. I’m excited about the work Boost does to encourage young people into sport and I will be supporting them in various ways throughout the year.”

Boost Marketing Director, Adrian Hipkiss said: “Northern Ireland is full of amazing young sportspersons, and we are very proud to be supporting two of them. We are so happy to announce Jack and Charlotte as our Sport ambassadors for 2021. They’ve already achieved so much in their young careers, and we hope to give them a Boost to achieve even more.

“At Boost, we pride ourselves on working with and supporting communities at a grass-roots level. So, our support of these talented sports ambassadors is the perfect opportunity for us to give back to local stars and, in our very small way, encourage them to become the best they can be”, concluded Adrian.

Boost Drinks was established in 2001 after founder and MD Simon Gray saw the opportunity to offer consumers a great quality energy drink at a fraction of the price of other brands at that time. Two years later in 2003, Boost was launched in Northern Ireland and now the company owns Northern Ireland’s best-selling soft drink within the local independent convenience channel* as well as the second largest and fastest selling iced coffee brand in the province*.

Boost is available in various pack formats across seven core Energy flavours, Sport, Iced Coffee, as well as limited editions.

To find out more about Boost Sport go to https://www.boostdrinks.com/sportni