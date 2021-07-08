OCN NI Strikes GOLD with Investors in People

OPEN COLLEGE NETWORK NI (OCN NI) has been awarded ‘We invest in people, gold accreditation’ by Investors in People, a status only 17% of accredited organisations have achieved.

OCN NI is an educational charity and awarding body that advances education by developing qualifications for adults and young people throughout NI and has recently become Northern Ireland’s leading awarding body.

Investors in People ‘Gold Accreditation’ means that organisations not only have the right policies in place but furthermore, it means everyone – from CEO to trainee, takes ownership for making the polices come to life in a meaningful and impactful way.

Martin Flynn, CEO, OCN NI, said: “I am really very proud that our team has achieved the Gold accreditation from Investors in People. Only 17% of organisations actually achieve Gold status so we are in a small but elite group of organisations that truly understands the value and contribution of its people.

“Through investment and restructuring we have developed tools, processes and metrics that have allowed our employees to thrive and together we have turned our Silver accreditation into Gold.”

Most of us will spend around 80,000 hours at work in our lifetimes so it is important that it is life-enhancing, continued Martin.

“Everyone at OCN NI has shown how hard-work and commitment helps improve all of our working lives, especially poignant during a pandemic, and I’d like to send a personal note of thanks to all of my colleagues. This is yet another important milestone on the upward journey of OCN NI”, he concluded.

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said: “We’d like to congratulate OCN NI. Gold accreditation on ‘We invest in People’ is a fantastic effort for any organisation, and places OCN NI in fine company with a host of others that understand the value of people.”

For more information visit www.ocnni.org.uk.