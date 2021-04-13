OCN NI announces ‘Biggest Awards Ever’ as presenters revealed

Open College Network NI (OCN NI) has revealed the presenters for this year’s annual Learning Endeavour Awards are radio personalities, Jordan Humphries and Steve Turnbull.

OCN NI is an educational charity and awarding body that advances education by developing qualifications for adults and young people throughout NI.

The awards are going to be the largest ever, said Martin Flynn, CEO of OCN NI: “This year is officially our biggest ever awards with almost 200 entries to the Learning Endeavour Awards, so far, and we couldn’t be happier about that.

“With the addition of the very talented presenters, Jordan and Steve, and an unmissable surprise planned during the event, this is going to be a stellar event for all of our finalists and their friends and families.

“A big thanks to everyone who has already submitted an entry,” said Martin.

The judges are selected from a wide range of sectors and this year includes representatives from the Department for Economy, Department of Education, Higher Education and Private sector organisations.

Martin concluded: “The awards provide a great opportunity for organisations to celebrate the achievements of learners and end the academic year on a really positive note. We can’t wait to virtually meet all of our finalists on 2nd June – good luck to everyone who has entered.”

For more information visit https://www.ocnni.org.uk/learner-awards-2021/.