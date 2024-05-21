OCN ANNOUNCES 2024 AWARDS SHORTLIST

OPEN COLLEGE NETWORK Northern Ireland (OCN) has revealed the shortlist for its sixth Learning Endeavour Awards, which will take place at the iconic Titanic Belfast on Tue 25th June 2024.

OCN is an educational charity and awarding body that advances education by developing qualifications for adults and young people throughout NI.

The awards shortlist includes nominees from all over Northern Ireland and covers eight categories: Third Sector Learner of the Year, Further Education Learner of the Year, Health and Wellbeing Learner of the Year, Schools Learner of the Year, Advancing Learning Through Innovation, Essential Skills Learner of the Year, Provider of the Year, Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year and new for 2024, we have added the additional category – Traineeship/Apprenticeship Learner of the Year – to reflect the growing importance of this segment of learning.

This year has seen OCN’s best ever entry response since the awards were introduced five years ago, explained Martin Flynn, Chief Executive of OCN: “Judging took a little longer this year due to the sheer volume of nominations, but we are very happy to reveal the shortlist for the 2024 Learning Endeavour Awards.

“These awards celebrate the dedication, hard work, and outstanding achievements of our learners and the invaluable support provided by our centres. The shortlisted learners and organisations reflect educational excellence in Northern Ireland and their commitment to lifelong learning. Congratulations to all those who have been shortlisted – your passion and perseverance are truly inspiring, and we look forward to celebrating your accomplishments at the awards ceremony.”

The shortlists for the Learning Endeavour Awards 2024 are as follows.

Further Education Learner of the Year Aron Parke, Northern Regional College Ben McCarroll, People 1st Ormeau Daniel McCann, South Eastern Regional College Matthew Brennan, South Eastern Regional College Preston Galbraith-Kelly, South Eastern Regional College Susan O’Neill, College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) Third Sector Learner of the Year Charlene McArdle, Action Mental Health – New Horizons Newry Nathan Hall, Bryson Energy Darren O’Neill, Habitat for Humanity Ireland Nicolle Smith, Orchardville Luke Jennings, Start360 Jason McClean, Start360 Health & Well-being Learner of the Year Christine Chambers, Action Mental Health Darren O’Neill, Habitat for Humanity Ireland Clare Bowman, Poleglass Community Association @ Sally Gardens Jisani Dos Santos Da Costa, St John the Baptist’s College Luke Jennings, Start360 Jason McClean, Start360 Schools Learner of the Year Stephen Andrews, St. Malachy’s High School Castlewellan Danielle Hegarty, St Louise’s College, Belfast Emma Higgins, St. Louise’s Comprehensive College Hannah Kerr, Brownlow Integrated College Fiona McAlinden, St Brigid’s College David Newman, Lough Road Learning Centre (EOTAS) Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year Caoimhe O’Connell, Oh Yeah Music Centre Kerry Treanor, Clanrye Group Matt Robinson, Habitat for Humanity Ireland Paul Mercer, South Eastern Regional College Samuel Mullan, Connected Health/Connected Academy Siobhan McEldowney, Northern Regional College Essential Skills Learner of the Year Chloe Neilson, Network Personnel Ltd Daniel Fleming, People 1st David White, People 1st Lisburn Dylan Cressey, South Eastern Regional College Mantvydas Kizauskas, People 1st Lisburn Matthew Wiggins, Ashfield Boys High School Traineeship/Apprenticeship Learner of the Year Jack Evans, South West College Jake Wilson, People 1st James Curry, South Eastern Regional College Megan Moore, North West Regional College Ryan Phelan, North West Regional College Tom Brett, South Eastern Regional College Advancing Learning Through Innovation Belfast Met Marion Centre of Excellence CIC Northern Regional College South Eastern Regional College (Energy and Renewable Team) South Eastern Regional College (Hospitality and Culinary Arts School) W5 LIFE Provider of the Year Belfast Met Supported Learning Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum Habitat for Humanity Ireland Hurt Northern Regional College W5 LIFE

The OCN NI Learning Endeavour Awards 2024 will take place at Titanic Belfast on Tues 25th June – click here for further information https://ocnni.org.uk/learner-awards