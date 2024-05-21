OCN ANNOUNCES 2024 AWARDS SHORTLIST

OPEN COLLEGE NETWORK Northern Ireland (OCN) has revealed the shortlist for its sixth Learning Endeavour Awards, which will take place at the iconic Titanic Belfast on Tue 25th June 2024.
OCN is an educational charity and awarding body that advances education by developing qualifications for adults and young people throughout NI.
The awards shortlist includes nominees from all over Northern Ireland and covers eight categories: Third Sector Learner of the Year, Further Education Learner of the Year, Health and Wellbeing Learner of the Year, Schools Learner of the Year, Advancing Learning Through Innovation, Essential Skills Learner of the Year, Provider of the Year, Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year and new for 2024, we have added the additional category – Traineeship/Apprenticeship Learner of the Year – to reflect the growing importance of this segment of learning.
This year has seen OCN’s best ever entry response since the awards were introduced five years ago, explained Martin Flynn, Chief Executive of OCN: “Judging took a little longer this year due to the sheer volume of nominations, but we are very happy to reveal the shortlist for the 2024 Learning Endeavour Awards.
“These awards celebrate the dedication, hard work, and outstanding achievements of our learners and the invaluable support provided by our centres. The shortlisted learners and organisations reflect educational excellence in Northern Ireland and their commitment to lifelong learning. Congratulations to all those who have been shortlisted – your passion and perseverance are truly inspiring, and we look forward to celebrating your accomplishments at the awards ceremony.”
The shortlists for the Learning Endeavour Awards 2024 are as follows.
|Further Education Learner of the Year
Aron Parke, Northern Regional College
Ben McCarroll, People 1st Ormeau
Daniel McCann, South Eastern Regional College
Matthew Brennan, South Eastern Regional College
Preston Galbraith-Kelly, South Eastern Regional College
Susan O’Neill, College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE)
|Third Sector Learner of the Year
Charlene McArdle, Action Mental Health – New Horizons Newry
Nathan Hall, Bryson Energy
Darren O’Neill, Habitat for Humanity Ireland
Nicolle Smith, Orchardville
Luke Jennings, Start360
Jason McClean, Start360
|Health & Well-being Learner of the Year
Christine Chambers, Action Mental Health
Darren O’Neill, Habitat for Humanity Ireland
Clare Bowman, Poleglass Community Association @ Sally Gardens
Jisani Dos Santos Da Costa, St John the Baptist’s College
Luke Jennings, Start360
Jason McClean, Start360
Schools Learner of the Year
Stephen Andrews, St. Malachy’s High School Castlewellan
Danielle Hegarty, St Louise’s College, Belfast
Emma Higgins, St. Louise’s Comprehensive College
Hannah Kerr, Brownlow Integrated College
Fiona McAlinden, St Brigid’s College
David Newman, Lough Road Learning Centre (EOTAS)
|Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year
Caoimhe O’Connell, Oh Yeah Music Centre
Kerry Treanor, Clanrye Group
Matt Robinson, Habitat for Humanity Ireland
Paul Mercer, South Eastern Regional College
Samuel Mullan, Connected Health/Connected Academy
Siobhan McEldowney, Northern Regional College
|Essential Skills Learner of the Year
Chloe Neilson, Network Personnel Ltd
Daniel Fleming, People 1st
David White, People 1st Lisburn
Dylan Cressey, South Eastern Regional College
Mantvydas Kizauskas, People 1st Lisburn
Matthew Wiggins, Ashfield Boys High School
Traineeship/Apprenticeship Learner of the Year
Jack Evans, South West College
Jake Wilson, People 1st
James Curry, South Eastern Regional College
Megan Moore, North West Regional College
Ryan Phelan, North West Regional College
Tom Brett, South Eastern Regional College
Advancing Learning Through Innovation
Belfast Met
Marion Centre of Excellence CIC
Northern Regional College
South Eastern Regional College (Energy and Renewable Team)
South Eastern Regional College (Hospitality and Culinary Arts School)
W5 LIFE
Provider of the Year
Belfast Met Supported Learning
Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum
Habitat for Humanity Ireland
Hurt
Northern Regional College
W5 LIFE
The OCN NI Learning Endeavour Awards 2024 will take place at Titanic Belfast on Tues 25th June – click here for further information https://ocnni.org.uk/learner-awards