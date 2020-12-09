NOW Group appoints John G Gordon as Chair

NOW Group, one of Northern Ireland’s social enterprises which supports people with learning difficulties and autism into employment, training, and volunteering, has appointed former high-profile lawyer John G Gordon as its new Chair.

The organisation which directly employs over 60 people and has assisted nearly 1100 participants in the past 12 months alone, also runs several businesses such as the Bobbin Café in Belfast City Hall, Loaf Catering and Loaf Pottery.

It recently signed a deal with National Museums NI to manage cafes at the Ulster Museum, Ulster Folk Museum and the Ulster American Folk Park in Omagh.

As part of its ambitious growth plans, it has recently expanded into the Republic of Ireland after the success of its JAM (Just A Minute) Card and app which lets people with a learning difficulty or communication barrier tell others they need “Just A Minute”. NOW Group has successfully partnered in the Republic of Ireland with the likes of the National Transport Authority, Bank of Ireland and the South Dublin County Council, having already rolled out the JAM card and training to Translink, Firmus Energy and the entire NI Civil Service here.

New Chair, John G Gordon, who headed up a leading Belfast law firm for over 25 years prior to retirement, brings significant legal, business and governance experience to the organisation and will Chair the group across its boards in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Welcoming the appointment of the new Chair, Chief Executive of NOW Group, Maeve Monaghan said: “The growth of NOW has been significant over the past number of years as we continue to develop our services to assist those with autism and learning difficulties find employment and opportunities that would not otherwise be available to them.”

“We are thrilled that John has been appointed as our new Chair and look forward to welcoming him. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to NOW at a time when we are on the cusp of further expansion. His energy, vision and strategic capabilities will be vital as we challenge ourselves, not only in terms of service delivery, but to new areas, particularly in the Republic of Ireland.”

Maeve added: “It is important that we pay tribute to outgoing interim Chair Gary McQuoid who has given so many years of service to us as a member of our board and for the last year as Chair. Gary has been a guiding light and we owe him a huge debt of gratitude for all the hard work and dedication to allow us to be in such a strong position today.”

New Chair of NOW Group, John G Gordon added: “The NOW Group in the last few years has set a new benchmark and achieved growth through a complete focus on supporting those with autism and learning difficulties into employment.”

“The innovative and entrepreneurial way it generates profit which it reinvests for future growth and enhancement of its services has allowed it to expand its portfolio to be responsive to the needs of those it serves. There really is no comparison to how the NOW Group operates.”

“Our expansion into the Republic of Ireland is a real statement of intent about how we want to grow those services, businesses and products right across the island of Ireland. This is a hugely exciting time for everyone at NOW and I’m really looking forward to help shape that future strategic direction.”