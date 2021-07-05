Northern Ireland Hospitality School Welcomes First Cohort

Northern Ireland Hospitality School, funded by the Gallaher Trust, has welcomed its first intake of students for the Level Two course in Professional Bartending (Cocktails).

A total of seven individuals will get the opportunity to learn about basic bartending, the art of mixology, sales techniques, finance training and personal development, thanks to a £260,000 investment that will be awarded to the Hospitality School over the next three years by The Gallaher Trust.

Northern Ireland Hospitality School

Delivered in partnership with Northern Regional College (NRC), and backed by City & Guilds, the course will be delivered over six weeks and upon completion, graduates will be guaranteed employment at one of three top local hotels: Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, Tullyglass House Hotel, or the Adair Arms Hotel.

Launched this year, the Northern Ireland Hospitality School represents a major jobs boost for the area with an estimated 72 jobs becoming available over the next three years and a combined investment exceeding £1.3 million into the local employment maret.

“I am delighted to see the new cohort starting at the Northern Ireland Hospitality School where they will learn all the skills they need to, to carve out a successful career in the hospitality sector,” said Pat McCallion, Board Member of The Gallaher Trust.

“The Gallaher Trust’s main mission is to support the Ballymena area in terms of job creation, skills development and supporting those from disadvantaged backgrounds. I’m proud to say that the establishment of the Northern Ireland Hospitality School will serve to create jobs, approximately 72 over the next three years, and to develop the skills of adults who wish to work within the sector.

“As Northern Ireland looks to recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, opportunities like the Hospitality School will be vital for those in the hospitality sector. The Trust is looking forward to working alongside three of the best hotels in Northern Ireland to provide the school’s students with guaranteed employment.

“I would like to wish the students the very best of luck as they embark upon the course and their future employment in the Northern Ireland hospitality industry.”

Elsewhere, Ashley Douglas, Northern Regional College lecturer added: “We are so excited to welcome our very first intake to the course and to help make a positive impact on our local employment market.

“Those enrolled will get the chance to learn a variety of skills through our very comprehensive course, not to mention a guaranteed job after completion.

“This course has no entry requirements; all we ask is that individuals demonstrate a passion for the industry and a drive to deliver a memorable experience for guests. With further intakes scheduled for later this year and into 2022, I would encourage anyone interested in applying for the course to visit our website (www.nihospitalityschool.com) for more information.

Eddie McKeever, Chairperson of the Northern Ireland Hospitality School commented: “We have been busy over the past few months putting all the preparations in place for the launch of the course. It’s now great to see it up and running and us welcoming our first intake of students”.

“Our aim is to provide training and employment opportunities to those keen to change or start their career within the hospitality industry. Those enrolled not only receive a recognised qualification but benefit from securing guaranteed employment. Therefore, the course offers a fantastic opportunity for anyone with an interest in the industry to get a foot in the door with one of the leading hotels this country has to offer”.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish our new students all the very best on their new career path and to thank The Gallaher Trust for their faith in us to deliver.”

For more information or to apply, visit: www.nihospitalityschool.com.