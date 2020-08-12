Northern Ireland Chamber welcomes new Board members

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) has announced the appointment of two new members to its Board.

Cathal Geoghegan is Managing Director of Henderson Foodservice, part of the Mallusk-based Henderson Group. He joined Hendersons from Mount Charles in 2018, where he had presided over turnover growth of 120 per cent, restructured the senior management team and introduced the business to innovative new revenue streams in the cleaning, security and support services sectors.

Henderson Foodservice is a division of the family owned Henderson Group of companies, who have been distributing food and grocery-related products to the convenience retail sector for over 100 years. In 2017, Hendersons celebrated its 50th year in foodservice, continuing to provide products to a wide-range of customers including hotels, restaurants, bars, schools, cafés and fast food outlets.

Brendan Gribben is Managing Director of dairy company Greenfields Ireland Ltd. Trading internationally, the company supplies dairy ingredients, specialist milk products and finished dairy products to customers throughout Europe, the Middle East, South America, Far East and Africa.

The business was established in 1992 and currently has a workforce of 30 people. Based in Belfast, it also has regional offices in Nantwich, England and Dubai.

Both will bring a wealth of industry experience to the Board which already includes representatives from Allstate NI, BT, Danske Bank, Devenish Group, ESB Group, EY, Henry Group, McAvoy Group, Pinsent Masons and Ulster Carpets.

Announcing their appointments, NI Chamber President Ian Henry said: “We are delighted to welcome both Brendan and Cathal to the Board of NI Chamber. Their extensive individual experiences will be of enormous benefit as we shape the future strategic direction of our organisation and provide critical support to member companies.”