Northern Ireland Chamber hosts forum for export companies

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry is inviting export focused companies from across Northern Ireland to a special forum on Thursday 27 February.

Part of the Export First with Danske Bank programme, the event is for new, aspiring and growing exporters from any industry. Attendees will hear how test equipment manufacturer Yelo has grown its global customer base during a presentation from Managing Director, Richard Furey. There will also be an opportunity to tour its Carrickfergus facility.

Tanya Anderson, Head of International and Business Support at NI Chamber, explains: Export First with Danske Bank is designed to inspire SMEs across Northern Ireland to grow, by providing them with access to companies who are already successfully selling across the world. Having recently been awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise, Yelo is a prime example of one such company and we’re pleased to offer others the chance to hear more about their experience. Businesses who are at the formative or early stages of their export journey are encouraged to attend.”

Robert McCullough, Head of Belfast Business Centre at Danske Bank, added: “The first Export First event of 2020 at Yelo will provide a fantastic opportunity for attendees to take a tour of the company’s new production facility and gain first-hand knowledge of how to adapt in an ever-changing market from a company that has had a very successful export journey.

“Yelo is a fantastic example of a local business that works across a number of sectors, such as photonics, defence and automotive. Richard’s 40-year experience in testing and as an Entrepreneur in Residence at Catalyst, mean those on the visit will also hear many valuable insights they can apply to their own business. Danske Bank is proud to support these events as they enable businesses to come together and learn from the experience of others, which we hope will help encourage more export activity in the years ahead.”

Export First is part of NI Chamber’s Learn Grow Excel Programme, which is support by SME Partner, Power NI.

This event will take place on Thursday 27 February, 9.30am – 11.30am at Yelo, Carrickfergus. To register, visit www.northernirelandchamber.com