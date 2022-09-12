Northern Ireland Authors To Appear At Murder One Festival

Murder One, Ireland’s International Crime Writing Festival is back with a bang from 4-9 October with a host of in person and online events, with some of crime fiction’s most wanted authors.

After two years online, Ireland’s celebration of the genre returns at a new venue, Dun Laoghaire’s stunning dlr LexIcon Library and Cultural Centre, just south of Dublin.

Many events will still be live-streamed online, with several online-only events, including a masterclass with Peter James police adviser ex Chief Super Graham Bartlett, plus online interviews with US greats, Laura Lippman and Jean Hanff Korelitz.

Murder One

With a significant contribution from Northern Ireland’s crime writing community led by international bestseller Steve Cavanagh, Brian McGilloway, Claire Allan, and James Murphy (pictured) will feature in a blend of in conversation, panel events and readings.

James Murphy said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be lending my support to the Crime Writing Festival this year. It’s a pleasure to be working alongside some of the finest crime writers in Northern Ireland.

“The festival is jam packed with a great lineup which is testament to the sterling work and dedication to the industry by author Sam Blake who is a regular contributor to my Crime Scene radio show and podcast on Belfast 247.”

Cultural historian and TV presenter, Lucy Worsley, will be discussing her latest biography of Agatha Christie while man of the moment, Mick Herron, talks to fellow crime author Declan Hughes about his latest novel, Bad Actors. Ann Cleeves will be discussing her latest Vera Stanhope mystery, while international bestseller Lisa Jewell will also headline. Award winners Vaseem Khan and Nadine Matheson will also be joining the cream of Irish crime writing talent including Catherine Ryan Howard, Andrea Mara, Edel Coffey and Sinead Crowley among those appearing on a range of hot-topic panels.

From twists to hard boiled courtroom drama, the festival promises to grip audiences as the plot unfolds across three days at Dun Laoghaire’s LexIcon Library and Cultural Centre or live online .

Murder One is run by bestselling crime author Sam Blake, who together with festival director Bert Wright, has established Murder One on the Irish festival circuit.

Sam Blake said: “Murder One is supported this year by Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Libraries as well as The Arts Council and Dublin City of Literature – it’s a festival all about readers and post pandemic, when reading became such an important distraction, we want to re-introduce you to the irreplaceable experience of live author events while retaining an online presence to widen access for those who find it difficult to attend festivals. We are thrilled that we can feature so many Irish authors from both North and South to create a unique Steve Cavanagh festival offering.”

All tickets can be booked, for in person and online. Visit www.murderone.ie for booking details or follow @MurderOneFest on Twitter.

About Murder One

The Murder One International Crime Writing Festival was founded in 2018 by bestselling crime writer Sam Blake and literary event maestro Bert Wright, and has brought many international bestsellers to Dublin audiences both in person and online.