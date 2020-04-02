Noisy Nuts expands core range with new Noisy Snacks

Noisy Snacks, the award winning, innovative brand from Northern Ireland is launching a new range of snack products following substantial investment in new product development, writes Sam Butler.

The brand refresh sees the delicious healthier snacks indulging all the senses, and releasing new flavours in a new packaging format.

Noisy Snacks will introduce convenient fully recyclable 45g pouches of toasted corn and bean snacks pre-mixed with extra additional flavouring that requires a vigorous ‘Shake it, to Wake it’ for a sensory-awakening experience.

Noel Allen, founder of Noisy Snacks, says: “We have spent the last year extensively testing our new range on customers all over the UK. People love our enhanced flavours which have double the impact of regular snacks, and they also love our noisy ‘Shake it, to Wake it’ mechanic. Shaking the product ensures our bold and exciting flavours give a generous coating around the snacks themselves.”

“We are dedicated to creating delicious healthier snacking experiences that are memorable and fun. We put taste first and our knock out flavours will tantalise the tastebuds. Noise is our key product differentiator, however meeting and exceeding customer expectations on taste, feel, and smell are key components to our success in creating a memorable customer experience using all five senses.”

Noisy Snacks is a range of guilt free indulgence with 100% recyclable packaging, and are flexitarian, vegan, gluten free, high in fibre, and high in protein. The range includes;

Noisy Corn Hot Wings Pouch, 45g, RRP £1.00 – £1.29 (VAT free)

Noisy Corn Red Curry and Coconut Pouch, RRP 45g, £1.00 – £1.29 (VAT free)

Noisy Corn Jamaican Jerky Pouch, RRP 45g, £1.00 – £1.29 (VAT free)

Noisy Bean Chips Beef Brisket Pouch, RRP 45g, £1.00 – £1.29 (VAT free)

Noisy Bean Chips Pulled Pork Pouch, RRP 45g, £1.00 – £1.29 (VAT free)

Noisy Bean Chips Hot Spicy Salsa Pouch, RRP 45g, £1.00 – £1.29 (VAT free)

Further announcements are expected to confirm significant distribution deals with key retailers in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands. The brand will also be investing in a social media campaign with a consumer interaction mechanic to drive mass friend to friend sampling.

The snacking industry in the UK and Ireland has been valued at £1,489.3m (Kantar), while the snacking market in the Netherlands is expected to grow to €1,107.2 by 2022 with the market their current valued at £995 million.