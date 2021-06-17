New support initiative with St Vincent de Paul and PSNI

A new community initiative has been launched in Dromore with St Vincent de Paul and PSNI working together to assist vulnerable people in the area.

Aimed at providing practical assistance to those in need, the collaboration will enable police officers to refer and signpost people to contact local SVP volunteers and avail of the help they require. The initiative is supported by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing & Community Safety Partnership.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative, Pat Foy, District Commander, PSNI, said: “I first became aware of the assistance provided by St Vincent de Paul early in my career, when I saw firsthand the practical support they offer. We are committed to the Chief Constable’s priority for neighbourhood policing and I am proud that we can officially launch this initiative in the Dromore area as this partnership between SVP and PSNI is an example of neighbourhood policing at its best. I look forward to seeing this initiative developed throughout the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area and beyond.”

Patricia Gibson of Policing and Community Safety Partnership, said: “I would take this opportunity to commend the great work being done by SVP and PSNI, especially during the pandemic. This new initiative between SVP and PSNI to provide support to help people to get on their feet will certainly make the lives of residents in our community much better.”

Welcoming the opportunity to develop the initiative, Mary Waide, Regional President of SVP North Region, said: “Across the region SVP has worked closely with PSNI on an informal basis for as long as I can remember but I welcome the formation of this formal partnership for providing a vital service to local people in Dromore. I would commend the local police officers and SVP conference who have developed this initiative and it is my hope that we can develop the initiative right across the province.”

If you know someone in need of help from SVP, please visit www.svp.ie or tel 028 9035 1561.