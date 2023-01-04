New staff help Ards Business Hub support local economy 

Two new staff members have been appointed to key positions at Ards Business Hub to help boost its mission to deliver expert business support to the Ards and North Down area.

Iain Simpson is the new Facilities, Health and Safety Co-ordinator, while Tasmin Parkinson is Marketing and Administration Executive at the County Down social enterprise, which has office and commercial space spread over three business parks.

Ards Business Hub Chief Executive Nichola Lockhart said their skills would bring a mix of experience and energy to the centre’s management team.

She said: “These are two really key appointments as we continue our work in stimulating the local economy by encouraging people with ideas and drive to start their own businesses. We want to ensure that these entrepreneurs have the best facilities and support possible to flourish in the business world.”

Iain had previously worked for 12 years in Facilities Management for Deloitte in Belfast. A trained plumber, Iain became interested in facilities management and was able to use his technical skills and knowledge in his new profession.

A large part of his job is in managing all of Ards Business Hub’s Health and Safety regulations, making sure that contractors working on projects at the centre’s three sites – Sketrick House, Strangford Park and Nendrum Park – have the right qualifications and skills to work for an ISO Accredited Company.

“It’s fantastic to join this team. I am really enjoying it, every day is different and you get to meet so many people and that’s one of the things I love about it,” he said.

Tasmin, from Dundonald, studied Marketing at Ulster University. It is the 23-year-old graduate’s first full-time job since leaving college and she is relishing the challenge.

She said: “I’m so excited that Ards Business Hub has given me this fantastic opportunity. Marketing touches on all areas of the business and I’m looking forward to making a real impact.”

Tasmin is responsible for running all of the Hub’s social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Linked In, Instagram and TikTok. She will be working to reach a wider demographic to encourage younger people to consider a career in business.

She will also be involved in expanding the centre’s already busy conferencing and room hire service, getting out the message to businesses that Ards Business Hub has excellent facilities for running all kinds of events.

She said: “I grew up in a generation that is always on social media and my role will be making sure we are paying attention to marketing trends and that everything we post is relevant. I will be making a big push to let people know what is available here.”

For more information about Ards Business Hub go to: https://ardsbusiness.com/