New partnership for Northern Ireland R&D Tax Specialists Amplifi

Research and Development (R&D) tax specialists, Amplifi Solutions, has announced a major new partnership with national industry body, Glass and Glazing Federation (GGF). All innovating members of the GGF nationally are set to benefit from the collaboration.

GGF represents companies that manufacture, supply or install glass and glazing products in the UK and internationally. The new partnership means that any members of the GGF will now be able to avail of expert R&D tax advice throughout the year – all with a special 20% discounted rate on fees, which are chargeable only on successful claims.

Chris Maylin, Managing Partner at Amplifi Solutions commented on the new partnership: “Research and development opportunities exist throughout the UK and Ireland in a range of exciting, innovative and modern industries. Partnering with the Glass and Glazing Federation allows us to reach even more businesses than ever and offer their members trusted and tested support.”

The expert team at Amplifi, including Management and Chartered Accountants, has worked with hundreds of businesses to provide an end-to-end specialist technical service that takes companies throughout the entire process. From an initial and free exploratory meeting, creation of the R&D claim, and Submission to HMRC – culminating in the receipt of the cash benefit of tax relief, Amplifi Solutions will steer the entire process.

Steve Rice, GGF Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to announce our new partnership with Amplifi Solutions. As the leading trade body within this industry, we are keen to partner with only the best experts. Working with Amplifi Solutions means our community will have the very best R&D tax advice on hand, as and when it’s needed. Indeed, Amplifi was recently retained by one of the GGF Group’s companies and a claim for a rebate is now being submitted. We found Amplifi very easy and helpful to work with.”

R&D tax credits can be awarded to any company proving they are undertaking steps in research or development – even when those projects don’t succeed. The tax breaks were introduced in 2000 by the Government to encourage and reward R&D within limited companies or PLCs.