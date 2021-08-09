New Home for NI Housing Association, Habinteg Ulster

A leading Northern Ireland housing association, Habinteg Ulster, has announced that it is set to move its headquarters to a new home at Laganwood House in Belfast.

The housing association will move to its new address on Newforge Lane in summer 2022.

Keys to the property have already been handed over, with the housing association set to make essential maintenance and design upgrades over the next year.

Habinteg Ulster

Darren McKinney, Chief Executive, Habinteg Housing Association commented on the news:

“We are delighted to be joining the community there and look forward to meeting our new neighbours over the next 12 months.

“We have recently signed our contract for Laganwood House and hope to begin to make some changes to the building from later this year.

“Our team is very excited to be moving to the building as we know this space will provide more opportunities for collaboration, greater accessibility for our tenants, and is more sustainable and environmentally friendly than our previous home.

“Habinteg was founded in 1976 and our vision centres around homes, lives and communities. We are proud to deliver quality homes since then for families throughout Northern Ireland.”

Feargal Harron, Partner at Kennedy Fitzgerald Architects said: “Kennedy Fitzgerald Architects, with the Integrated Consultant Team, are delighted to be working with Habinteg Ulster on their new home at Laganwood House. Over the next year significant refurbishment work is to be undertaken to improve the energy efficiency of the building, carry out necessary maintenance works and ensure that universal access is provided throughout to provide a more sustainable and inclusive office environment.”

More information about Habinteg Ulster and the work it does can be found online at www.habinteg-ulster.co.uk