Neighbourhood Café partners with The Dead Rabbit

Neighbourhood Café, the acclaimed brunch café and coffee shop from Belfast, Northern Ireland, is thrilled to announce the opening of its first U.S. location, beside the forthcoming Austin, Texas outpost of The Dead Rabbit , this July.

Dubbed “the world’s most awarded pub,” The Dead Rabbit has served as a cultural advocate, resetting the standard for Irish bars in the United States since first opening in New York City over ten years ago.

This exciting venture not only marks the expansion of Neighbourhood Café into the American market but also celebrates a significant partnership between the two distinguished brands.

Neighbourhood Café, founded by Oisin McEvoy and Ryan Crown, has garnered widespread acclaim for its exceptional brunch offerings and premium coffee. Hailed by the Sunday Times as “within a whisper of the perfect café,” Neighbourhood Café is set to bring its unique blend of culinary excellence, renowned coffee program and welcoming ambience to the vibrant city of Austin. The new location promises to offer the same high-quality experience that has made it a beloved institution in Belfast.

Neighbourhood Café

Neighbourhood Café prides itself on offering excellent coffee and brunch, paired with a design-led approach and outstanding hospitality service. Signature drinks, such as the Piccolo Split and Iced Tiramisu, along with several popular brunch dishes including their popular Eggs Benny, Burrata Toast and house-made Granola will be featured at the new Austin location.

The partnership between Neighbourhood Café and The Dead Rabbit is inspired by both brands’ celebration of contemporary Ireland and their shared commitment to honouring Irish artisans, makers, and artists. This collaboration will manifest through a range of original design elements, furniture, artwork, and strategic partnerships from both brands.

Oisin McEvoy from Neighbourhood will source exceptional single-origin coffee from San Francisco-based Andytown Coffee for both the café and the bar. The coffee program will seamlessly integrate into The Dead Rabbit’s offerings, strengthening not only daily coffee serves but also collaborations with The Dead Rabbit Director of Beverage Aidan Bowie.

Together, they will develop a range of coffee-based cocktails for both establishments, and bring The Dead Rabbit’s acclaimed Irish Coffee to life in a new market. Additionally, Neighbourhood will leverage The Dead Rabbit’s cocktail expertise to create a range of alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks available throughout the day in the café space.

In addition to serving as a daytime café, Neighbourhood will play host to monthly programming and special events in the evening, as curated by The Dead Rabbit’s Director of Music Liam Craig.

Oisin McEvoy, Co-Owner of Neighbourhood Café, said: “We are thrilled with the opportunity to introduce Neighbourhood Café to Austin and partner with The Dead Rabbit. This is a significant milestone for us, and we look forward to sharing our passion for great food and coffee with the Austin community.”

Ryan Crown, Co-Owner of Neighbourhood Café and Crown Creative, which is responsible for the creative output and design direction of both brands, said: “We are delighted to see this partnership come to fruition. Neighbourhood Café and The Dead Rabbit share a common set of values, intentions, and dedication, centred around championing modern Ireland. We are excited to dovetail the efforts of both brands and explore what the future holds as they each grow further in the U.S.”

The Dead Rabbit

Jack McGarry, Managing Partner of The Dead Rabbit, said: “In all that we do, we first look to Ireland for brands, partners, and artisans to champion. It’s a natural next step for us to partner with, and celebrate, Neighbourhood Café, a Belfast-based business that excels in the coffee space. Their commitment to excellence aligns with our own, and we are delighted to collaborate as we expand our footprint in the U.S.”

About Neighbourhood Café

Neighbourhood Café , founded in Belfast by Oisin McEvoy and Ryan Crown, is celebrated for its outstanding brunch and coffee offerings. Recognised as “within a whisper of the perfect cafe” by the Sunday Times , Neighbourhood Café is committed to delivering a warm, welcoming atmosphere combined with exceptional culinary experiences.

Neighbourhood Café Belfast is located in the heart of Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter and opens every weekday from 7:30am – 4pm and 8:30am – 5pm at weekends. For more information, please visit neighbourhood.cafe and follow Neighbourhood Café on Instagram .

About The Dead Rabbit

The Dead Rabbit’s first location opened in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan in 2013, co-founded by Managing Partner, Jack McGarry, a Belfast-native. Firmly rooted in the philosophy of tradition meets tomorrow, the pub reflects a modern Irish “third place,” that celebrates Irish makers, artisans, and collaborators–even adding to its team a Director of Irish Whiskey and Music Director, both based in Ireland. In recognition of this unending commitment, The Dead Rabbit has received extensive accolades as the world’s most-awarded pub, including Tales of The Cocktail Spirited Awards, top honors from World’s 50 Best Bars, inclusion on the 2024 North America’s 50 Best Bars list, and and Excellent status from the Pinnacle Guide in 2024.