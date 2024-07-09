Natasha Ramsay takes the driver’s seat at Radius Vehicle Solutions

Radius Vehicle Solutions (RVS), the only all-island provider of car and van leasing services has appointed Natasha Ramsay as its new Head of Group Operations across both Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland, to drive the company on through the industry’s biggest gear shift in history.

As a key division of the global Radius Group, Radius is Ireland’s premier fleet and connectivity partner, serving over 60,000 customers across seven specialised business units and through Ireland’s largest fuel card network, DCI, which it owns and operates. Its comprehensive vehicle solutions business, RVS offers a convenient one-stop shop for fleet management services throughout the entire island of Ireland, with a fleet of 4,000 vehicles currently in operation.

Natasha is paving the way for woman into senior roles. As a seasoned Operations Executive with over 24 years of experience within the Motor Industry, Natasha has proven success in driving Operations, Client Services and Customer Excellence and building and developing agile team across operational and sales functions. Natasha joins RVS with a Master’s in Business Management, having previously held multiple senior and executive positions and is adept in executing change management with a blend of practical skills and expertise.

As the motoring industry navigates through its most profound change, RVS continues to adapt and evolve to remain market leaders and making strategic appointments such as Natasha Ramsay. With customer preferences shifting towards flexible and more customised mobility solutions, particularly around electric vehicles, being part of the global Radius Group means RVS customers can benefit from a diversified range of services from leasing and hire options, electric charging solutions, telematics, fuel cards, full connectivity amenities and customisable fleet management services.

With Government setting ambitious targets to reduce carbon emissions, the imperative shift towards sustainable technologies becomes non-negotiable, an area where RVS remains steadfast in propelling solutions through its leasing and fleet management services. Vehicle manufacturers are intensifying their efforts in producing electric vehicles and continuing their research and development to explore alternative sustainable technologies like hydrogen fuel cells and biofuels. It is important for RVS to maintain a leading edge and stay abreast of these developments, with access to the latest vehicle models, technological innovations, and market insights that are instrumental in our transition towards a greener future.

Paul McGuire, Managing Director of Radius Vehicle Solutions said: “Our industry is experiencing the biggest shift in its history with decarbonisation, electrification, digital connectivity and shifting attitudes towards sustainability all more prevalent than ever before. To be at the forefront of these changes we need all our people in RVS to have an enthusiastic and have a progressive outlook on the industry and that is exactly what we have with Natasha. We are thrilled to have Natasha join our team and lead from the front as Head of Group Operations. Natasha has a wealth of knowledge in the motoring industry and will be crucial as we drive RVS into its next stage of growth, cementing our place as market leaders.”

Natasha Ramsay said: “I have always been passionate about the motor industry. Now as we are experiencing the most transformative phase that the industry has gone through, it is an extremely exciting time for me to be joining RVS at this juncture. Through our flexible approach and our comprehensive suite of service offerings, RVS distinguishes itself with a forward-looking ethos that resonates deeply with my own aspirations. Our commitment to supporting customers and facilitating their journey towards fleet optimisation and sustainable mobility is a mission we all embrace as a team. I am grateful to be part of the Radius team, as we embark on this transformative journey collectively, navigating the evolving landscape of the industry.”