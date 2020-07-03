Mills Selig promotes Senior Associates to Director

Mills Selig, a leading corporate and commercial law firm in Northern Ireland, has announced the promotion of three of its Senior Associate Solicitors to Director level positions.

Richard Craig, Fiona McFall and Glenn Watterson have been promoted to the position of Director in recognition of their continued excellence in their relevant fields and overall contribution to the firm.

Leading the Restructuring and Insolvency team at Mills Selig, Richard Craig is the firm’s main advocate, regularly attending before the High Court to deal with various types of insolvency proceedings.

Fiona McFall leads the Private Client Team at Mills Selig, bringing a wealth of experience to clients’ wide range of personal and family requirements, including wills, trusts and estate planning and administration.

Glenn Watterson has significant expertise in both corporate and commercial matters, primarily in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, shareholder arrangements and company restructurings.

Continuous growth and expansion remain key to Mills Selig’s position as the go-to commercial law firm in Northern Ireland. Mills Selig’s commitment to empowering its employees, coupled with clear opportunities for progression within the firm helps to attract and retain the best lawyers within their respective fields.

Speaking of the promotions, John Kearns, Managing Director, Mills Selig said; “Part of our mission at Mills Selig is to strive for excellence through our people. We are a firm that wants everyone to be the best they can be. At Mills Selig hard work and commitment to the business are rewarded with the opportunity to progress and develop both personally and professionally”

