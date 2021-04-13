Mercury awarded all-Ireland Homebase security contract

Northern Ireland’s biggest independent security provider and facilities management company Mercury Security & Facilities Management (MSFM) has been awarded the all-Ireland security contract for home and garden experts Homebase.

Mercury, which is headquartered in Lisburn with offices in Dublin, Limerick and London, has established a strong reputation as a leading security provider in the retail market and Homebase joins an impressive portfolio of clients that also includes Smyth’s Toys, Lidl, Harvey Norman, Lifestyle Sports, and a host of prominent shopping centres.

The Homebase security contract will see MSFM provide a team of well-equipped and highly trained security and customer service officers, with fast access to additional support and resources if required, to the retailer’s stores on the island of Ireland.

Liam Cullen, Mercury’s Regional Director UK and Ireland, said: “Homebase is undoubtedly one of the largest retailers operating in Ireland and we are delighted to be awarded this prestigious contract to provide security for its stores in the north and south of the island.

“Over the past 15 years, we have invested millions in the latest technology and training available to enable us to provide innovative, integrated security solutions to our growing list of clients, many of whom are in the retail sector,” he added.

“During this time, the role of the so called ‘security guard’ has transformed significantly, with Mercury now recognised as a company that trains our security officers to be customer friendly and customer focused. The days of the so called ‘grizzly bear’ standing at the front doors has gone from our perspective and our staff are now equipped and trained to handle a wide range of customer service roles, over and above the basic security requirement. This is particularly important in light of ongoing Covid-19 guidelines and restrictions, and a company’s ability to respect these in a sensitive and customer friendly manner.

“Securing this contract with Homebase shows that our continued investment strategy is paying off and continues to place Mercury at the forefront of the security industry and a trusted partner for some of the world’s leading companies and retail organisations,” concluded Mr Cullen.

Karen Turner, Divisional Business Leader, Homebase Ireland said: “The safety of our customers and team members is always of the utmost priority. We’re really looking forward to our new partnership with Mercury and are confident our stores will be in safe hands.”

MSFM has been busier than most since the Coronavirus outbreak – providing security solutions to help business owners protect their empty properties during lockdown, including remote CCTV monitoring and mobile patrol units. The company also offers a specialised deep cleaning service designed to eliminate COVID–19 and last year launched the Mercury TC-1 thermal camera which offers reassurances to returning companies, staff and customers by enabling the speedy detection of a high body temperature or fever – one of the first vital symptoms displayed by carriers of the Coronavirus – in just under a second.

Homebase operates eight stores in Northern Ireland and 11 in the Republic of Ireland.

For further information on Mercury Security & Facilities Management services, email [email protected]