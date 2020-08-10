Mela @ Home Virtual Festival sponsored by Sensata Technologies

Northern Ireland’s biggest celebration of cultural diversity, the Belfast Mela goes virtual for 2020 with Sensata Technologies as title sponsor for the week-long series of more than 50 free events planned from Monday 24th August to Sunday 30th August at www.belfastmela.org.uk

Adriana Morvaiova of Sensata Technologies, principal sponsor of Mela at Home says: “We are delighted to be part of this amazing cultural celebration and strengthen our partnership with ArtsEkta. At the virtual Mela, we will have a great range of STEM activities to encourage children to explore and foster passion about Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. As a company Sensata is committed to influence meaningful change related to diversity, inclusion and social justice in the workplace.”

Nisha Tandon, OBE, Founder of Belfast Mela and Director of ArtsEkta said: “We are delighted that Sensata Technologies is once again our title sponsor, sharing our vision for a society that respects different cultures and communities in Northern Ireland. We will continue to play our part in challenging racism and prejudice by using arts and creativity to help us all embrace our differences and celebrate our similarities. “

Highlights of this year’s Mela at Home include a wonderful line up of music, dance, food, art, theatre, discussion and wellbeing from around the world presented by local artists and performers living in Northern Ireland.

Mela at Home, sponsored by Sensata Technologies starts on Monday 24th August at www.belfastmela.org.uk and runs until Sunday 30th August with a variety of events lined up each day. All events are free of charge.

The full Belfast Mela at Home programme is available to view online via this link: https://issuu.com/artsekta/docs/mela_festival_programme_2020_vf?fr=sYmE0NjE3NTIwNjI

Mela at Home is also supported by the following organisations: Funders: The Executive Office; Belfast City Council; Arts Council for NI; Community Relations Council. Media Partners: UTV and U105. Digital Partner: Flint Studios.