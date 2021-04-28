McCue Apprentices Donate their Talents to NI Children’s Hospice

This National Apprenticeship Week, two talented apprentices at local specialist project management, fit-out and bespoke joinery company, McCue, have donated their talents to the Northern Ireland Hospice by creating a range of garden furniture and planters.

Following a request from the charity’s Hospice Engagement Officer, Fiona McCann, apprentices at McCue crafted four benches and two picnic tables, which have been placed in the communal and day visitors’ gardens. Additionally, two planters have also been created that will be used to grow plants and as a sand pit for the children to relax and enjoy the Childrens Hospice’s outdoor space.

Speaking about the partnership, McCue’s Managing Director, Gary Purdy said: “At McCue, we love giving back and using our services to help make a difference to other people’s lives. Supporting local charities is something that we have been doing for many years and we were only too delighted to donate the garden furniture to our chosen charity this year, the Northern Ireland Hospice.

“We were approached by Fiona to create some new bespoke pieces of garden furniture for the children and their families to enjoy, especially coming into the summer months and hopefully the warmer weather.

“Our apprentices, who are at the various levels of their training, jumped at the chance to become involved in the project. We’re very proud of the furniture they have constructed.

“In the grand scheme of things, it may seem like a small gesture, but we hope that the furniture will bring a lot of joy to the children of the Hospice and their families.”

Meanwhile, Fiona said that the furniture crafted by McCue’s apprentices will enable children to enjoy the Hospice’s gardens and will give them a special space to plant flowers and to play. “We are so grateful that McCue was able to gift us with our new garden furniture and planters,” she said.

“We know that McCue has a proven track record of producing high quality furnishings and they certainly didn’t disappoint us with their generous donation.

“We provide specialist palliative care for babies and children with extremely complex health conditions, supporting families through some of the most difficult times in their lives. Donations such as these allow families the opportunity to enjoy their time together while we provide the clinical care and emotional support they need.

“We’ve already had some lovely comments on the new outdoor furniture and planters and we’re sure that they will go a long way to enhancing the children and their family’s enjoyment of the Hospice’s outdoor space.”