McCartan Turkington Breen continues to strengthen team

Belfast-based McCartan Turkington Breen has appointed two new Partners and six new Associates as the leading full-service law firm continues to strengthen its highly experienced team of solicitors.

Civil Litigation and Criminal Defence Specialist, Harry McAleese, and Clinical Negligence & Personal Injury Litigation Specialist, Tanya Waterworth, have both been promoted to the position of Partner in recognition of their overall contribution to the firm and their expertise in these areas of practice.

A team of young and ambitious solicitors has also been promoted with Brian Turkington, James Fay, Katie Campbell, Enda Lavery, Damian Collins and Michael Allison being made Associates of the firm.

McCartan Turkington Breen

McCartan Turkington Breen, established in 1977, is a full-service law firm which has a wide client base – from individuals buying a house to businesses involved in multi-million-pound transactions.

Its team of partners and solicitors covers a wide range of areas within the legal sector – from high-end corporate mergers and acquisitions to property, employment, family, personal injury, insurance litigation and probate.

Commenting on the appointments, Colin Mitchell, Senior Partner at McCartan Turkington Breen, said: “McCartan Turkington Breen continues to grow and evolve as a leading full-service law firm and we have placed a major onus on investing in our team of highly experienced partners and solicitors.

“The promotion of Tanya and Harry is richly deserved and recognises their individual ability and the contribution they make to the delivery of excellent service to our clients and the overall success of McCartan Turkington Breen.

“They are two highly experienced young partners with tremendous expertise and knowledge across a variety of legal areas.

“We are also delighted to announce that Brian Turkington, James Fay, Katie Campbell, Enda Lavery, Damian Collins and Michael Allison have been promoted to Associate level in recognition of their individual and collective contribution to the firm. We are committed to developing our emerging and experienced talent and I have no doubt they will continue to excel in their new roles.”

Harry McAleese joined McCartan Turkington Breen after graduating from Queen’s University Belfast with an Honours Degree in Law. He specialises in civil litigation and criminal defence law, as well as having experience in dealing with judicial reviews.

Harry says: “I’m delighted to be appointed a Partner in McCartan Turkington Breen. It is exciting to be part of a young and dynamic partnership and I’m grateful for the opportunity to bring my skills and experience to this new role.

“I joined McCartan Turkington Breen as a Trainee Solicitor in 2009 and the firm has continued to go from strength to strength throughout my time here. I look forward to continuing to be part of a team focused on providing expert legal advice and top client service.”

Tanya graduated from the Ulster University in 2000 with an Honours Degree in Law and Government and joined McCartan Turkington Breen in 2014. She specialises in clinical negligence and personal injury litigation and is an accredited Senior Litigator with the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers.

Tanya says: “I am thrilled to have been appointed as partner in McCartan Turkington Breen. I joined the firm in 2014 and have really enjoyed being part of the litigation team which has grown, expanded and developed throughout my time with the firm. I now look forward to being part of the leadership team that aims to provide expert legal advice services to our clients to ensure the continued success of the firm.”