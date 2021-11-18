Margaret Hearty isnew Chief Executive Officer of InterTradeIreland

InterTradeIreland has announced that Margaret Hearty has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer.

In her role as CEO, the County Armagh native has overall responsibility for leading the organisation’s strategy and services.

Ken Nelson MBE, Chairman of InterTradeIreland, said: “We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Margaret on her appointment as CEO. Margaret is an outstanding candidate. She has worked within InterTradeIreland since its inception – carrying out a number of key senior roles within the trade body.”

“Margaret has unrivalled knowledge of the sector and a proven track record of working successfully with businesses. These qualities, coupled with her strategic expertise, innovative vision for the body and first-class leadership skills, saw her clinch what is a demanding and exciting role.”

Commenting on her role Margaret added: “It is a great honour to be appointed CEO of InterTradeIreland. InterTradeIreland is a unique organisation with a strong track record that delivers for business. During my tenure, I hope to provide fresh strategic direction to the body, as I work closely with staff, Board, sponsor departments and partners to drive economic growth.”

“SMEs are the lifeblood of our economy and InterTradeIreland has a key role to play in helping businesses as they navigate these uncertain times. The organisation has a wide remit; from helping SMEs to identify and source new business opportunities in the cross-border market and guiding them through the new trading requirements, to assisting firms to collaborate with cross-border partners to innovate and become more competitive and increase their chance of investment.”

“InterTradeIreland also creates and supports cross-border strategic partnerships to boost economic growth and co-operation, including projects like the Belfast/Dublin Fintech Corridor.”

To date over 48,000 small businesses have been supported by InterTradeIreland to identify and develop trade and innovation opportunities. The organisation has created over 18,000 new jobs and generated more than £1.2bn in business development value, with cross-border trade currently sitting at £7.4bn, its highest level in 20 years.