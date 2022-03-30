Macrete Ireland leads on support for Ukraine

Some of the leading manufacturers and businesses in Northern Ireland have united to support those fleeing Ukraine with essential supplies and aid.

Led by Macrete Ireland Director, Richard Hogg, a 40ft articulated lorry, provided by Bell Transport, with crucial supplies will be driven to the Poland on Friday morning, with goods delivered to Polish refuge centres along the border with Ukraine early next week.

Supplies include 30 washing machines, 30 fridges, 80 mattresses, a pallet of medical supplies, two pallets of food, a forklift and two generators.

These items have been donated by leading manufacturers and businesses from across Northern Ireland including Balmoral Furnishings, Carryduff Forklifts and KDM Cookstown.

Macrete Ireland also matched donations through the company’s charity fund.

This is the second visit to the border Mr Hogg has taken, with his first being two weeks ago when he delivered food and clothing aid to Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

From this visit, Mr Hogg took a list of in-need items that could be sourced in Northern Ireland and set about filling the next lorry with goods.

Speaking ahead of his journey to the Poland-Ukraine border, Richard Hogg said: “We have all watched on horrified by the events unfolding each day in Ukraine, as innocent people flee their homes with virtually nothing. Collectively a group of manufacturing businesses decided that we had to do something to support those who have had to escape the conflict in the most harrowing of circumstances.

“People and businesses have been very kind with donations and supplies, and we are thrilled to be able to be carrying essential supplies which will help thousands of people seeking peace and refuge from the violence. Items such as generators and mattresses will give people basics including sleep and electricity, which we take for granted, but some in a country not far away are currently without. A support worker on the border told me that they are so grateful for the kind donations of clothing, but now they need to wash these clothes to keep refugees clean and healthy, so we have sourced washing machines.

“Our hope is that this delivery of supplies will go someway in supporting those directly impacted, and the brave people who are on the Polish border providing essential support. It is a small token for those who are doing so much in the face of such atrocities.”