Lough Neagh Partnership welcomes approval of Lough Neagh Plan

The Chair of Lough Neagh Partnership has today spoken of his great satisfaction at receiving news that the Northern Ireland Executive has approved The Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan presented by Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir MLA.

Gary McErlain, Chair of Lough Neagh Partnership, said: “We welcome this news immensely and would like to congratulate Minister Muir and the Ministers within the Northern Ireland Executive committee on getting the Lough Neagh Plan over the line. We appreciate the work that has gone into developing the 37 point plan and Minister Muir is to be commended for his commitment in driving it forward to approval by the Northern Ireland Executive.

“Lough Neagh Partnership has never lost sight of the need for the plan to be developed and implemented for the future of the Lough, meeting with representatives of the main political parties and consistently campaigning for action to be taken, especially in relation to the toxic blue green algae which has resurfaced lately.

“Approving the plan marks an important and positive step in beginning to address the future of Lough Neagh and we are very pleased that it has been agreed today.

“It’s a momentous day for everyone who lives around the shoreline, who plays on the beaches and like myself, a seventh generation fisherman, who makes a living from the Lough. However we would caution that the real work starts now as nothing has been done on the ground as yet. Therefore we look forward to working closely with DAERA to deliver the plan with immediate effect as full implementation with generous resourcing will be for the benefit of us all.”

