Local news site Belfast Live turns six

Belfast Live is celebrating its sixth birthday this month with more people than ever turning to the site for all their daily news and content.

The Reach-owned website launched in 2015 with the vision to be a news brand that would accurately reflect Northern Ireland and its capital city in news terms.

In six years it’s become Northern Ireland’s biggest commercial news site according to comscore, with 1.2 million total unique visitors on the site in January, and is continuing to invest in its platform and audiences with the launch of its first sub-brand ‘Be’ and bringing on board its first dedicated political reporter.

Be was launched at the end of summer 2020 as Belfast Live’s new home for female lifestyle content and to ‘be’ a positive local voice for women, covering everything from health and beauty, work life and parenting, careers, cooking and fashion. Be Editor Sheena McStravick said at the time: “launching Be has been a dream come true.”

Also appointing its first dedicated political reporter in ex-Irish News journalist Brendan Hughes at the end of last year shows Belfast Live’s commitment to strengthening its content offering for readers and to get right to the heart of politics in Northern Ireland.

Belfast Live Editor Ryan Smith said: “Time really does fly and it’s hard to remember a time when Belfast Live wasn’t an important part of the daily lives of people across Belfast and Northern Ireland.

“As a team we’re all extremely passionate about what we do but that is only possible thanks to our readers who show their trust in us every day.

“During these uncertain times we want to be people’s first choice when it comes to everything from a big breaking story, to the latest news from their street.

“Thanks to all of our readers for the support over the past six years – we’re committed to being a voice that accurately reflects Northern Ireland in 2021 and the years to come.”

Cherith Andrews, Group Sales Director NI commented: “From launch, Belfast Live has proved popular among advertisers as much as readers and I believe this is down to the collective effort editorially and commercially to build an audience and a brand that, in just six years, readers and advertisers alike value and like to do business with.

“I’m proud of how the team, no matter the size and nature of the business or budget, work together with our brand partners to produce the most effective and engaging solutions and campaigns.”