Local Businesses are Good to Go This Summer

Over 1,800 businesses in Northern Ireland have signed up to the We’re Good to Go charter mark scheme to date. The scheme provides reassurance to tourism and hospitality businesses, customers and staff that safe Covid practices have been adopted.

The scheme was launched last year as a partnership initiative between the national tourism bodies of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. As a result of positive industry feedback, the scheme has been extended until March 2022.

Tourism NI has also produced a series of case study videos to showcase some of the best practice examples of the We’re Good to Go accredited businesses operating in the tourism sector. You can watch the videos here: We’re Good to Go (tourismni.com)

Tourism NI’s Director of Business Support and Events, Aine Kearney paid a visit to Ulster Museum and the Fitzwilliam Hotel in Belfast, who are among some of the businesses that have undergone a mystery spot check visit in accordance with the scheme. Aine Kearney commented;

“It is heartening to see local tourism and hospitality businesses adopt the charter mark as a tool to aid recovery. Our priority is to build consumer confidence, which will be a critical part of driving demand. I am also pleased that The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) have developed a global Safe Travels stamp to provide reassurance to our international visitors when the time is right to welcome them back.”We’re Good To Go is a free scheme that allows businesses to sign-up and commit to implementing the relevant Government and public health guidance, including undertaking a COVID-19 risk assessment. Businesses can in turn use the licensed mark as part of their communications.

To obtain the mark businesses must complete the registration process through the We’re Good to Go online platform www.goodtogoni.com.

Accommodation, visitor attractions, restaurants and pubs, business conference and events venues and tour and coach operators are currently eligible to apply.

For further information on the charter mark visit: We’re Good to Go (tourismni.com)