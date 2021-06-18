Local Business Duo Launch Living Room Cafe

Well-known dynamic business duo, Demelza and Darryl Flynn, have invested £100K into the new 100-seater Living Room café within EZ Living in Holywood Exchange, creating 15 new jobs.

The award-winning team have run hugely popular, 81 Restaurant in Holywood since 2015, alongside an outdoor catering and drinks company, Liquid Events.

The new Living Room café originally opened on 20th December 2020 and had four days trade before the third lockdown was implemented. It is now back in business and has enjoyed a bumper few weeks of opening trade.

Speaking about the relaunch, Demelza Kelly Flynn said: “The past 12 months have been an absolute roller coaster for us as small business owners.

“The enforced closure had huge effects not only on our business, but the staff, us as a family and our future.

“In the downtime, we looked at our current offering at 81 and know we have a fantastic product and amazing team

“We wanted to grow and replicate that alongside a strong brand and come back with a new, complimentary fresh offering.

“When the opportunity arose to open a café in one of our favourite stores, EZ Living, was too good an opportunity to dismiss.”

“We have now been open a few weeks, and the response has been absolutely phenomenal.

“We have introduced a fabulous new menu which includes snacks, main meals and amazing coffee – we are fully inclusive for all, including vegan, vegetarian, gluten free and children, and we are building on that and evolving our offering every single day.”

Housed within EZ Living, a local, family-run furniture store, with 26 stores across Ireland, one in Belfast and one in Boucher Road.

Demelza continued: “The response has been so fantastic that we are now considering a second opening within the next few months.”

The Living Room is located in EZ Living in Holywood Exchange and is open from 9am to 5pm.