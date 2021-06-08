Local and international tech talent to unite at BelTech annual conference

BelTech – the tech event that unites the best of local and international talent – will return this week to explore the latest breakthrough advancements in digital technology.

In its eighth annual event, BelTech will examine areas including the capabilities of 5G in developing Belfast’s Smart District, the use of AI to reduce GDPR risk and how the COVID-19 response was accelerated by digital innovations created in Belfast.

The two-day conference will feature a range of industry leaders including CEO of popular neighbourhood app Nextdoor Sarah Friar, Privacy and Public Policy Manager at Facebook USA Adam Bargroff and Co-Founder of Derry social prescribing company Elemental Leeann Monk-Özgül.

A conference created by technologists for technologists, curators from Kainos, Allstate NI, Big Motive and Liberty IT have put together a dynamic two-day programme that reflects how the changing landscape of technology has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will encourage practitioners to exchange insights and practical experiences while also highlighting the achievements across local industry in the past year when it broadcasts this Thursday and Friday.

Following its traditional deep-dive into Software Engineering, BelTech will explore a new theme of Digital Product Delivery, with sessions on ‘Surfing the Cyber Innovation Waves’ and ‘Can you build a tech company when you’re not techy?’

Supported by Invest Northern Ireland and Belfast City Council, the conference will bring together practitioners and business leaders to engage with the next generation of professionals and inspire a new wave of innovation.

Tom Gray, Group CTO and Director of Innovation at Kainos and Curator of BelTech 2021 said: “We are thrilled to be returning for our eighth year with a dynamic programme that is sure to inspire a fresh wave of innovation. After a year of isolation and independent working, it is more important than ever that we unite our practitioners and leaders from the worlds of business and technology to share insights and explore new innovations.”

“Under the themes of Software Engineering and Digital Product Delivery we will hear from industry leaders in some of the most disruptive areas of technology such as 5G, Hyper Automation and Distributed Cloud. Although we will be virtual, BelTech will showcase the successes borne out of local industry in the last year before examining the possibilities that lie ahead for the tech ecosystem of Belfast and beyond.”

CEO of Nextdoor and Keynote Speaker Sarah Friar said: “It is great to be returning virtually to Belfast to speak at BelTech, a conference known for inspiring an explosion of activity among the local tech community. A tech city very much in its prime, Belfast is bursting with potential that I hope will shine through when we come together this week. As tech companies navigate the challenges of the global pandemic, it is vital that we foster new working relationships and work to inspire the next generation of technologists and I look forward to seeing what developments like this flow from BelTech 2021.”

Director of Technology and Services at Invest Northern Ireland George McKinney said: “The local tech industry has proven its experience, capacity and capability throughout the past number of years to become an asset that we are proud to leverage on the world stage. For this reason, it is no surprise to see the very best of local and international talent join the programme at BelTech 2021. Given the pace of technological advancement in recent years, much of which has been accelerated by the global pandemic, it is fantastic to be supporting a conference that will unite technologists as they share their latest research and discoveries.”

To find out more and register for the virtual conference which takes place on June 10 and 11, visit: https://beltech.co/