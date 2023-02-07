Ljuxuroious reFitz at Fitzwilliam Hotel, Belfast

Following an investment of £150K, the Fitzwilliam Hotel unveiled Belfast’s newest luxury private entertainment space which can be used for exclusive launches and intimate weddings, celebration dinners, corporate meetings, and a multitude of other very special occasions.

The room is versatile enough that it can be used for a boardroom meeting of up to twenty-two people, or for a private dinner for thirty-two people, explained Cian Landers, General Manager of The Fitzwilliam Hotel: “Like most of the hospitality sector, we’ve had to dig deep and stay positive during the Covid crisis. As the sector starts to slowly recover, we have been making some improvements to the hotel to ensure that we continue to wow guests that spend time under our roof and the latest of those is the refurbishment of our Boardroom.”

Fitzwilliam Hotel

The exclusive Boardroom at the Fitzwilliam Hotel, Belfast, sits perched above the foyer at the mezzanine level, continued Cian.

“It has been a delight preparing this room from design concept through to reality and the result is quite stunning. Due to its position, one story above the streets of Belfast, you can enjoy the hustle and bustle of the city but still feel completely secluded in luxurious surroundings. The room has warm tones throughout and lots of contemporary touches, with cool designer lighting and all the mod cons including state-of-the-art cameras, mics, speakers, and sound bars.

“It’s a joy spending time in the space as it has a wall of glass on one side which floods the room with natural light – perfect for taking photographs – whilst modern drapes ensure no glare for important meetings or family get-togethers”, said Cian.

Cian concluded: “The Boardroom will be in much demand especially to those looking for a unique space to hold an important event that has impact. Already we have hosted some truly unforgettable weddings, a retirement party, special anniversary and corporate meetings for clients who want to impress their guests with their surroundings and the excellence of service that we provide.”

To find out more visit https://www.fitzwilliamhotelbelfast.com/