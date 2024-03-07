Liz Earle MBE to headline Let’s Talk Menopause in the Workplace event, Belfast

Legendary businesswoman and health and wellbeing authority, Liz Earle MBE, headlines new event Let’s Talk Menopause in the Workplace, aimed at empowering local business leaders to foster inclusive and supportive workplaces for individuals navigating the menopause

Stigma, a lack of supportive healthcare and discrimination is playing a key role in forcing one in ten women navigating the menopause out of the workplace* and local business leaders should feel empowered to improve menopause care to help retain female talent, says UK health and wellbeing advocate Liz Earle MBE.

Liz Earle MBE

Liz Earle MBE will headline a new event, ‘Let’s Talk Menopause in the Workplace’ taking place on Tuesday 7th May 2024 in the Belfast Cineworld Complex at Odyssey Place, which will explore the critical need for improved recognition and healthcare support of menopause in the workplace.

The renowned businesswoman, and founder of Liz Earle Wellbeing, will be joined by founder of Menopause NI Siobhan Kearney and journalist and menopause campaigner Kate Muir as they address senior business leaders and HR professionals about recognising and prioritising the issue.

A local medical expert will offer invaluable insights on medical aspects of the peri-menopause and menopause, along with practical advice aimed at both supporting women with menopausal symptoms and guiding colleagues and managers to address the workplace impacts effectively.

Let’s Talk Menopause in the Workplace

The event, supported by Linwoods, Ulster University, Cool FM and nijobfinder, will offer thought leadership on how businesses can put in place menopause-friendly policies, working conditions and healthcare support structures.

It will discuss how local workplaces can assist with access to better healthcare and a more inclusive culture to halt the talent drain of highly skilled and experienced staff in today’s competitive working environment.

Business leaders and HR professionals will also receive essential knowledge regarding the legalities, resources and strategies required to foster open dialogues with colleagues and help them support women navigating the menopausal journey from Aisling Byrne from A&L Goodbody.

Businesswoman and health and wellbeing authority, Liz Earle MBE said: “Menopausal women are the fastest-growing demographic in the workforce** but it is evident that many still feel uncomfortable speaking about the menopause and the associated symptoms with managers and colleagues. We have to remove that stigma and educating and advising leaders on how they make their business more inclusive is a key strategy.

“Employers have a responsibility for the health and wellbeing of their colleagues and I have no doubt this event will help raise awareness of the needs of women experiencing the menopause so businesses in Northern Ireland can offer the necessary support to help keep them in work.”

A panel discussion will also form part of the programme for the event, featuring a number of key experts and menopause advocates, as well as a case study highlighting the experience of navigating the menopause whilst holding a position in a busy workplace environment.

Siobhan Kearney, Founder of Menopause NI added: “I am delighted to be speaking at this brand-new event. Raising awareness of the impact that peri-menopause and menopause can have in the work environment is imperative for fostering a greater understanding of the challenges colleagues can experience.

“I would encourage the business community to join the discussion and be proactive in their approach to supporting colleagues in the workplace. By building knowledge and understanding of the impact that menopause can have, and putting in place practical supports, businesses will make sure that they continue to be a workplace of choice.”

About Liz Earle MBE

Liz Earle MBE is a legendary businesswoman, media commentator, TV presenter and author of over 30 books. An authority in the world of beauty, natural nutrition, health and wellbeing, Liz started her TV career on ITV’s This Morning in 1989. In 1995 she launched The Liz Earle Beauty Co., focusing on botanical and cruelty free ingredients. The company was sold to Walgreens Boots Alliance in 2010 after which she established Liz Earle Wellbeing, a multi-platform wellness organisation. She also hosts the popular Liz Earle Wellbeing Show podcast, with its mission to help mid-lifers by sharing her decades of expertise in holistic health. Her latest book, A Better Second Half, offers a comprehensive breakdown of evidenced-based techniques, ideas, and wisdom on how to live longer, healthier and happier as we reach mid-life. Using the opportunity to take control, feel empowered and thrive in the next stage of our lives.

About Siobhan Kearney

Siobhan Kearney has over 25 years of experience in senior leadership roles in Northern Ireland’s community and voluntary sector. In 2018, she founded AT ONE WELLBEING, and in response to growing demand for menopause awareness, she established Menopause NI in 2022. Before these ventures, she served nearly seven years as CEO of AWARE, a depression charity in Northern Ireland. Siobhan has been actively involved in menopause awareness over the past five years, conducting workshops for various audiences and assisting businesses in creating menopause-friendly policies and procedures. She has conducted research on women’s menopause experiences, leading to the development of the first NI Menopause Manifesto. Siobhan works with partners and organisations to promote menopause-related services and awareness in Northern Ireland.

About Kate Muir

Kate Muir is a journalist and documentary maker. Her book, Everything You Need to Know About the Menopause was published in 2022 and she is the creator and producer of two documentaries on the menopause including Davina McCall: Sex, Myths and the Menopause. Kate was chief film critic of The Times for seven years and is the author of three novels. She is an expert public speaker on women’s health, the menopause and contraception and an activist for The Menopause Charity.

About Aisling Byrne

Aisling Byrne is partner in A&L Goodbody’s Employment & Incentives group in Belfast and has over 20 years’ experience in advising on employment and equality law. Aisling advises on contentious employment litigation, employment aspects of commercial transactions and procurement. Aisling is qualified to practice in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and she is a qualified mediator. She also specialises in data protection law and she has both Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/E) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) qualifications.

About The Organiser

