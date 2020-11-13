Linen Quarter launches Public Realm Consultation

The Linen Quarter Business Improvement District (LQ BID) has announced the launch of its public realm consultations.

At Brunswick Street, the BID proposes a complete transformation of an under-utilised area of road into a dynamic social space, creating a brand-new outdoor destination for the city centre. A 42m section of road will be decked and converted into outdoor hospitality and entertainment space.

At Linenhall Street, the BID proposes a 30m long x 2m wide Boardwalk. High quality composite decking, surrounded with a bright yellow wooden frame, will provide extended space for the three adjacent hospitality venues. This creates a pleasant area for outdoor food and drink without inhibiting pedestrian movement along the pavement.

A further 10m x 2m parklet would be placed on the corner of Linenhall Street West, outside the BBC. This intervention will incorporate a vibrant crescent of planting that will wrap around Broadcasting House from Linenhall Street West to Ormeau Avenue. As well as providing an attractive feature, the planting supports cleaner air and urban eco-systems.

A fourth project, to widen pavements and activate the frontage along Adelaide Street, has also been commissioned by the City Council.

All of the above projects are due to be completed by April 2021.

Chris McCracken, Managing Director at the BID said: “LQ BID has championed sustainable urban regeneration since its inception. Our 2019 regeneration vision laid the groundwork for more sustainable transport, with improved green and social space across the District.

“We were therefore delighted when, in May 2020, the Minister for Infrastructure announced the development of green infrastructure to improve how we experience our public realm. To support this initiative LQ BID has progressed exciting proposals, alongside statutory partners, which will make a positive difference to how people experience the Linen Quarter. In the longer term we also have an aspiration to introduce a cycling greenway that will help connect the District to the wider city.”

Full details of the proposals are on the Linen Quarter website, and the public are invited to comment by emailing [email protected] by 31 December 2020.

Members of the public can also feedback on the proposals by completing a short survey at https://surveyhero.com/c/linenquarterpublicconsultation