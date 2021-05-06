Lidl Northern Ireland to launch antigen tests

Lidl Northern Ireland has today announced it will be the first supermarket to sell Covid-19 antigen tests in all 41 stores across the region for just £24.99. Available instore from Friday 7 May, each pack consists of 5 test kits, with sales limited to a maximum 5 packs per customer.

The announcement follows the retailer’s commitment to offer all 6,000 employees on the island of Ireland a free weekly antigen test from the beginning of April.

Lidl, who was recently awarded “Best COVID-19 Response by a Retailer” at the Irish Quality Food Awards, has rolled out a host of industry-leading protective solutions in its network of stores, regional distribution centres and offices since the beginning of the pandemic including innovative queue management systems, dedicated shopping hours for the elderly and frontline workers and new community gift vouchers, offering a remote payment solution for vulnerable or at-risk customers.

Commenting on the announcement, J.P. Scally, CEO of Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “Since the onset of the pandemic, our priority has been the health and safety of our colleagues and customers. Following the introduction of free antigen tests to all of our employees in April, we are pleased to now add these to our range for our shoppers with hopes that they will offer some peace of mind as Northern Ireland begins to reopen and makes progress through the vaccination programme. We know this is a worrying time for everyone, and we urge our shoppers to continue to stringently follow the public health advice. It is our hope that by offering these tests, they will add an extra level of reassurance to our customers as they follow that advice.”