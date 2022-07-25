Legacy Wealth Management supports Bangor Cricket Club

Financial planning firm Legacy Wealth Management is to continue its Platinum sponsorship of Bangor Cricket Club as it enters a new phase of expansion – aiming to counteract the decline in cricket that has been taking place over the last decade in primary and secondary schools.

Bangor Cricket Club

Through the expansion, Bangor Cricket Club is committed to providing a vibrant club atmosphere and youth programme to attract and retain male and female cricketers and build a sustainable club for the future.

“The Club has grown significantly in the last three years,” explained Mark English, Commercial at Bangor Cricket Club. “Having recently appointed a Director of Cricket to oversee our senior and youth cricket programmes, we are delighted that we now field four adult teams each weekend, as well as multiple teams in the NCU U9, U11, U13 and U15 competitions. This season we have over 170 boys and girls enrolled in our youth programme from P1 to Year 11.

“In order to continue growing, however, we will have to develop our coaching capabilities and our training infrastructure, as well as invest in additional equipment to support both youth and senior practice. This is only possible thanks to the generosity of sponsors like Legacy Wealth Management.

“With Legacy’s support, we can continue to provide a unique opportunity for boys and girls from across Bangor and the wider community to enjoy a sport which promotes a strong team ethos and empowers children to support each other as they take on new challenges.”

Legacy Wealth Management

Keith Liggett, Managing Director at Legacy Wealth Management said: “Legacy is extremely proud to continue our sponsorship of Bangor Cricket Club, having partnered with the Club for several years now.

“We greatly value this partnership, seeing it as an important opportunity to reaffirm our strong commitment to supporting sports and culture in Northern Ireland and investing in the wider interests of our clients and employees.

“We very much look forward to continuing witnessing first-hand the outstanding talent, sportsmanship and teamwork that is developed and so evidently nurtured at Bangor Cricket Club.”

Bangor Cricket Club warmly welcomes queries from new members. For more information, please contact the Club via its website: https://www.bangorcricketclub.com