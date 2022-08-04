Lauren Kinghan awarded Pat Cullinan Memorial Medal

Lauren Kinghan has been awarded the Chartered Institute of Taxation’s KPMG Pat Cullinan Memorial Medal.

Pat Cullinan Memorial Medal

The Pat Cullinan Memorial Medal is given to the Northern Ireland candidate who achieved the highest marks in the Chartered Institute of Taxation final exams.

Lauren is a Tax Manager at KPMG and studied at Queen’s University Belfast. Pat Cullinan, a native of Co. Tyrone and a Tax Partner with accountancy firm KPMG, was killed in the tragic air accident, which also claimed five other lives, at Cork Airport on 10 February 2011.

Pictured at KPMG’s Soloist building in Belfast are, from left, Pat’s brother Aidan Cullinan, Lauren Kinghan and Johnny Hanna, Partner in Charge and Head of Tax at KPMG in Northern Ireland.