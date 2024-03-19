KPMG Turnaround, Restructuring and Forensics team counts another insolvency practitioner after exam success

The KPMG Turnaround, Restructuring and Forensics team in Belfast has added an additional insolvency practitioner (IP) to its team after Jamie Callaghan passed his Joint Insolvency Examination Board (JIEB) corporate exams.

Jamie was the only Northern Ireland candidate to pass the corporate insolvency exams, which he sat last November, and the achievement means he can now act as an IP in corporate insolvency cases. He brings to five the number of IPs in the team, which is headed up by James Neill.

James Neill, Partner and Head of KPMG’s Turnaround, Restructuring and Forensics team, said: “This is a significant achievement for the KPMG Turnaround, Restructuring and Forensics team and personally for Jamie who started with us as a trainee some eight years ago. The JIEB exams are widely regarded as one of the hardest sets of professional exams in the UK and this year had a 25% pass rate which shows just how difficult they are.

“I’m delighted that Jamie’s hard work and diligence over the years has paid off and it’s with great pride that we see him get the recognition he deserves for his efforts.”

Jamie Callaghan said: “I am delighted to have passed the JIEB exams and look forward to putting my knowledge and experience into practice as an insolvency practitioner. We have an exceptional Turnaround, Restructuring and Forensics team at KPMG and I look forward to continuing our work with companies in Northern Ireland to preserve value and achieve the best possible outcome for all parties involved.”