‘Kingdom Week’ opens doors to 50 jobs at Kingdom Healthcare

One of Northern Ireland’s healthcare providers, Kingdom Healthcare, formerly known as Trackars Healthcare, has just announced its first-ever Kingdom Week, with 50 jobs available across the Group. For one week only, new recruits can avail of an up-weighted cash bonus and complimentary Access NI checks. Available jobs include registered Nurses, Health Care Assistants and Domiciliary Care Assistants.

Kingdom Healthcare

Headquartered in Downpatrick, Kingdom Healthcare is an industry leader in Northern Ireland, delivering specialist homecare services for clients across the region and with additional offices in Belfast and Lurgan. With more than 250 dedicated team members, Kingdom Healthcare offers healthcare, domiciliary care and nursing care to clients across Northern Ireland.

Commenting on Kingdom Week, Patricia Casement, Managing Director of Kingdom Healthcare says: “We are very proud of our Kingdom Healthcare family and we are continuously seeking to expand and welcome new team members. Currently, there is a very high demand in the healthcare sector and we welcome applications, including those from people with no prior experience, as we will provide full intensive training.

“Kingdom Week is our way of encouraging new applications to our sector, which provides such a critical service to many families across Northern Ireland. We are offering an additional £50 joining bonus for one week only, meaning the new employee will receive a total of £150 joining bonus – this is for new applicants who are interviewed during Kingdom Week, which will run from 30th January until 3rd February 2023.

“At Kingdom Healthcare, the work we do is very rewarding and fulfilling. We care about our employees and service users and strive to ensure employee satisfaction.”

Kingdom Week will take place from 30th January to 3rd February, during which Kingdom Healthcare will up-weigh the joining bonuses for new employees.

Applicants are encouraged to apply during Kingdom Week to avail of the increased joining bonus of £150, free Access NI checks and the Kingdom Healthcare generous employee package that includes paid training, uniforms and travel time as well as weekly pay and flexible working hours. To book your registration now, contact [email protected]