Killeavy Castle Estate’s Mick Boyle Honoured with Diaspora Award

The Greater Newry Business Awards 2023, which recognise and celebrate business excellence in the Greater Newry area, has proudly presented the prestigious Diaspora Award to Mick Boyle, owner of Killeavy Castle Estate.

Presented to inspiring individuals with roots in the Greater Newry area for their contributions to the community in areas such as job creation, charity fundraising, or volunteering, this accolade acknowledges the remarkable work that Sydney-based businessman, Mick, has done in the restoration of Killeavy Castle, the development of Killeavy Castle Estate and his contribution to the local community and to tourism in South Armagh.

Mick Boyle

Born in Australia to parents from South Armagh, following a trip to visit family in his parents native county in 2012, Mick heard that Killeavy Castle was up for sale and made it his goal to restore the castle and estate, preserving its history and launching an internationally-recognised property in the heart of South Armagh that would highlight and complement local people, the breath-taking landscape of Slieve Gullion and captivate visitors by offering an experience that is second-to-none.

Mick’s passion for Killeavy Castle Estate is deep rooted, as his commitment to sustainability, which is reflected in the operations and practices of Killeavy Castle Estate. In addition to implementing a series of sustainability goals and practices across the estate, the estate’s reforestation project on the slopes of Slieve Gullion, led by Mick, serves as a poignant symbol of environmental stewardship and preservation. This initiative has not only enhanced the natural landscape but also created a sustainable legacy in the Gullion area for generations to come.

The business awards, organised by Newry Chamber of Commerce & Trade took place at the Canal Court Hotel, Newry, where guests celebrated the very best the Greater Newry Area business community has to offer, profiling the exceptionally high standard of business leadership, ambition, entrepreneurship and innovativeness which has become synonymous with the region.

Speaking about receiving the Diaspora Award, Mick Boyle shared, “Returning to my roots and regenerating Killeavy Castle Estate has been a deeply fulfilling journey for me, as has being able to contribute to the growth of the local community.

“On the journey from restoration to the present, it has been incredible to see the positive impact that the opening of Killeavy Castle Estate, and its contribution to the local tourism sector has had, and I’m incredibly proud to have been named as a recipient of this award.”

The Greater Newry Business Awards 2023 panel commended Mick Boyle for his unwavering commitment to the preservation of Armagh’s rich cultural heritage, his outstanding contribution to sustainable practices in the hospitality sector, and the significant positive impact Killeavy Castle Estate has had on the local community. Mick received his award at a special presentation at Killeavy Castle Estate with CEO of Newry Chamber, Tony McKeown; President of Newry Chamber, Julie Gibbons and Gary Annett, CEO of MJM Marine who sponsored the Diaspora Award attending.

For further information on Killeavy Castle Estate, see killeavycastle.com