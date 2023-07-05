Kerem Osman Çubuk appointed Education Officer at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium

Kerem Osman Çubuk has been appointed Education Officer at the Armagh Observatory and Planetarium.

Kerem delivers a range of education, training and skills development services to schools, community groups and the wider public.

Kerem is a former PhD student with Armagh Observatory and Planetarium. He holds a BSc and an MSc in Astronomy and Space Sciences from Erciyes University. His PhD programme was focused on mapping the distribution of molecular clouds in our Galaxy. Kerem was appointed by Armagh Observatory and Planetarium in June 2023.